Reporters' Notebook: March 21, 2022 – Wider horizons

Aitina Fareed-Cooke, owner of Get Fokus’D Productions, and Aaron Ott, curator of public art for the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, are guest speakers in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. For a link, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85941092009.

Local historian Gene Overdorf speaks on “Stories from Holy Cross Cemetery, the Final Resting Place of Buffalo’s Irish” in an Irish-American Heritage Month program at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. Suggested donation $10.

REUNION ALERTS – The Bennett High School all-class reunion will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. June 10 at the school. Cost is $25. For tickets and info, call Neil Lange at 716-308-5451 or visit bennettalumni.com.