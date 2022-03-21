Reporters' Notebook: March 21, 2022 – Wider horizons

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought from poet Phyllis McGinley, born on this date in 1905, “A hobby a day keeps the doldrums away.”
. . .
FUN WITH WORDS – Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road, is bringing back its free after school programs beginning Tuesday and continuing through June 3. Sessions are 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
On Tuesdays, kindergartners through second-graders will have programs to develop a love of reading. Wednesdays will feature a guided book club for third- to fifth-graders. Thursday will offer reading and writing workshops for sixth- to eighth-graders. Pre-registration required. Call 716-823-2665.
. . .
CENTURY SERENADE – The Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road, kicks off its series of centennial programs at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday with the Buffalo Banjo Band playing Roaring ‘20s jazz. Registration required. Call 716-823-0630.
. . .
TALKING POINTS – Ray Wigle of the Niagara County Historical Society will give an illustrated talk about the construction of spans across the Niagara Gorge, “International Bridges of Niagara,” at 7 p.m. tonight in Lockport’s Historic Palace Theater, 2 East Ave. It’s free.
Aitina Fareed-Cooke, owner of Get Fokus’D Productions, and Aaron Ott, curator of public art for the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, are guest speakers in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. For a link, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85941092009.
Local historian Gene Overdorf speaks on “Stories from Holy Cross Cemetery, the Final Resting Place of Buffalo’s Irish” in an Irish-American Heritage Month program at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. Suggested donation $10.
. . .
REUNION ALERTS – The Bennett High School all-class reunion will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. June 10 at the school. Cost is $25. For tickets and info, call Neil Lange at 716-308-5451 or visit bennettalumni.com.
The Kenmore East High School Class of 1965 will hold a reunion July 30 in the Grill at the Dome, 175 Brompton Road, Town of Tonawanda. For more info, contact Chere Bougard at 781-249-1779 and gotilliego47@yahoo.com or Pamela Taylor-Kneis at 518-495-2685 and saraha0401@aol.com.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Sean McDermott, Shea Post, Liz Kolken, Ellene Phufas, Erin E. Cole, Ellen Reis, Kathleen Berens Bucki, Lydia Parent, Collin Schaller, Pat Regan, Joseph Donahue, Mark Roetzer, Samantha Lorraine Quinn, Steve Jones, Janet Bourne, Eli Ricey, Robert William Yeates, Ryan Sherber, Rev. Dr. Ralph Anderson, Cindy Coburn-Carroll, Margaret Anderson, Tessa Hojnowski, John J. Aman and Lawrence L. Lanza.
AND TUESDAY – Rita Finkelstein, Wolf Blitzer, Beverly Kinney, Roland Coleman, Madison Heiss, Bob Halt, Nancy Panek, Katie Ratchuk, Kimberly Gullo, Megan Toohey, Barbara Hoskyns, Beverly Kinney, Sheri Dziadaszek, Pat Hoefler, Kevin Mahoney, Dr. Kris Clark, Gordon Robert Head, Thomas Vogt, Brayden Logel and Linda A. Young.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.