OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the Roman poet and writer Ovid, born on this date in 43 B.C., “If you want to be loved, be lovable.”

. . .

TUNED IN – The 2023 District Jazz Concert at 7 p.m. today will be the first public event in the newly renovated auditorium at Lake Shore Central High School, 959 Beach Road, Angola. Along with the middle school and high school jazz bands, more than a dozen outstanding musical alumni will join in an all-star big band, including guitarist Noah D’Innocenzo, a 2011 grad who went on to the Berklee College of Music, and tenor saxophonist Dan Willis, Class of 1986, an Eastman School of Music grad who has performed extensively on Broadway and in films and television. Admission is free.

. . .

SPEAK OUT – Veteran actor David Autovino leads a workshop in the basics of voice acting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Arts and Media Theatre at Niagara County Community College in Sanborn. It’s free and open to the public.

. . .

THE WAY WE WERE – Author Rick Falkowski explores “Historic and Influential People from Buffalo and Western New York – The Early 1900s” in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/84877803736.

“Bodyslams in Buffalo: The Complete History of Pro Wrestling in Western New York” is the topic at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when sportswriter Dan Murphy visits the Cazenovia Neighborhood Library, 155 Cazenovia St. To reserve a seat, call 716-821-0564.

Laura Fitzgerald talks about “Famous Women of Western New York” in a free Women’s History Month program at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. For more info, call 716-275-5647.

WGRZ-TV newsman Pete Gallivan is featured in the Irish Speaker Series at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. His topic: “Untold Stories of the First Ward.” $10 donation encouraged. Food and beverages served from 4 p.m. For more info, call 716-553-8350.

“Wheels of Power: The Men and Machines that Harnessed the Niagara River” is the topic when Rich Szczepaniec, director of the Tonawanda Kenmore Historical Society and Museum, speaks at Happy Hour History at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum. Admission is $5.

Farmer and living history demonstrator Karen Sherwood will give a free program on farming in Western New York from the 1830s to the 1930s at 2 p.m. Thursday in the History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport.

Robert Emerson, executive director of Old Fort Niagara, will give a free presentation for the Historical Association of Lewiston on “The American Revolution on the New York Frontier” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston.

. . .

FINDING THE WAY – A new book, “Buffalo in 50 Maps” by Vicky Johnson-Dahl, will be launched at 7 p.m. Friday in the Cinema at Hallwalls, 341 Delaware Ave. Discussing the book with the author will be Jessie Fisher, executive director of the Darwin Martin House, and Angela Keppel, keeper of the Buffalo Streets blog.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Reagan Kowsky, Alison Zehler, Sister Mary Therese Parobek, Cinday Corbin, Michael Meegan, Dianne L. M. Busch, Sue Holguin, Sean Keane, Pam Snyder, Tom Marinaro, Tammy Lewis, Patrick McGuire, Mary Ann Nagro, Dayn Stoddard, Gary Kaczor, Kathleen Kazmierczak and Thomas Mederski.

AND TUESDAY – Sean McDermott, Shea Post, Liz Kolken, Ellene Phufas, Erin E. Cole, Ellen Reis, Kathleen Berens Bucki, Linda Fisher, Katie Ratchuk, Nancy Panek, Tessa Hojnowski, Lydia Marabella, Sandy Gurowicz, Joseph Donahue, Collin Schaller, Robert W. Yeates, Mark Roetzer, Angela Rose Smith, Kathy Szymkowiak Engelhardt, Margaret Anderson, Ryan Shafer and Maureen McMahon.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.