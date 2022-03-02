Reporters' Notebook: March 2, 2022 – Look closer

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to children’s book author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss and born on this date in 1904, “If you can see things out of whack, then you can see how things can be in whack.”
SWEET DEAL – Give blood at a ConnectLife blood drive during the month of March and get a free pint of Perry’s Ice Cream. Donors will receive a voucher redeemable at local grocery and convenience stores. For locations and appointments, call 716-529-4270 or visit ConnectLife.org.
NO HURRY – Plenty of time to get your Ash Wednesday ashes today at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. They’re available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition, Mass will be offered at 5:30 p.m. The church also will have an ecumenical Taizé prayer service for Lent at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Drive-through ashes to go are offered from 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m. today at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St., West Seneca, and at the church entrance during the day. In-person service at noon.
BETTER ANGELS – Nearly 30 years of service to the poor of Buffalo’s East Side by St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy will be spotlighted in an interview with co-founder Amy Betros at 6:30 p.m. tonight on the “Living Divine Mercy” program on EWTN, Channel 24 on Spectrum in Buffalo. Available later on YouTube.
THINKING SPRING – Mike Billoni, author of “Seasons of Buffalo Baseball, 1857-2020,” is speaker for the luncheon hosted by WNY Pen Women at noon Saturday in the Eagle House, 5578 Main St., Williamsville. Price is $20. All are welcome. Reservations needed by Thursday. Call Barbara Blackburn at 716-634-2909.
Women golfers are invited to sign up for the Women’s Brighton Park Golf Club, which plays Thursday mornings in nine- and 18-hole leagues. For more info, call Joanna Van Dewater at 716-491-6281 or Kerry Hunter at 716-866-9779.
Friday is the last day for orders in the Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District’s annual tree and shrub seedling sale. Available are 30 varieties of one- to three-year-old seedlings in lots of 10 to 500. Wildflower seed mixes too. Call 716-652-8480, ext. 5, or visit ecswcd.org.
