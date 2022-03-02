Reporters' Notebook: March 2, 2022 – Look closer

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to children’s book author Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss and born on this date in 1904, “If you can see things out of whack, then you can see how things can be in whack.”

. . .

SWEET DEAL – Give blood at a ConnectLife blood drive during the month of March and get a free pint of Perry’s Ice Cream. Donors will receive a voucher redeemable at local grocery and convenience stores. For locations and appointments, call 716-529-4270 or visit ConnectLife.org.

. . .

NO HURRY – Plenty of time to get your Ash Wednesday ashes today at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. They’re available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In addition, Mass will be offered at 5:30 p.m. The church also will have an ecumenical Taizé prayer service for Lent at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.