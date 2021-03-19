Reporters' Notebook: March 19, 2021 – Bright ideas

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Scottish poet and novelist Tobias Smollett, born on this date in 1721, “Some folks are wise and some are otherwise.”
. . .
NO CHARGE – Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio hosts another Coffee with Chris session at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Those attending should come with masks and questions. Voccio will bring the Tim Hortons coffee and the hand sanitizer. For more info, call 696-0086.
. . .
FINGER LICKIN’ – The Newstead Fire Company Auxiliary will offer a drive-through BW’s chicken barbecue beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the fire hall, 5691 Cummings Road, Akron. Dinners are $11. Pre-order by calling or texting 908-6562 or email newsteadaux@gmail.com. The Easter Bunny will be on hand and ConnectLife will accept blood donations from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the fire hall. For appointments, call 529-4720.
. . .
PICK A PIE – Orders are needed by Saturday for the Spring Fling Pie Sale to benefit the Cambria Opposition to Industrial Solar organization. Pies are $15, pre-sale only. Choose from apple, cherry, strawberry rhubarb, blueberry, red raspberry, chocolate cream and banana. To order, call or text 628-9446, 472-2290 or 545-4564. Pick them up from 1 to 3 p.m. March 28 at Wagner Farms, 2672 Lockport Road, Sanborn.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Bruce DeAeth, Bishop Richard J. Malone, Kelly Beuth, Jack Weisenburg, Jameson Lickfeld, Joe Roetzer, Pam Yondt-Witte, Carol Kapinos, Linda Christiano, Peggy Mathison, Wayne Hamilton, Frank Christiano, Diane Raven, Warren “Bob” Skinner, Erin Mueller, Grace Canfield, Kerri Aquino, Lou Petrucci, Angela Uter Froze, Sarah Barry, Helen Zenger, Jaclyn Nawotniak and Steve Cotter.
AND SATURDAY – Allison Zehler, Sister Mary Therese Ann Parabek, Mike Gambini, Sean Keane, Mary Ann Kennedy, Cindy Corbin, Pam Snyder, Tom Marinaro, Sue Holguin, Tammy Lewis, Sue Loos, Joe Allman, Anna Lawrence, Joy Zelasko, Gary Kaczor, Michael Meegan, Mark Cavanaugh, Carmen Canonico, Angie Wrobel, Chris Rejewski, Dottie Hambor and Kathleen Kazmierczak.
AND SUNDAY – Sean McDermott, Shea Post, Liz Kolken, Ellene Phufas, Erin E. Cole, Ellen Reis, Kathleen Berens Bucki, Pat Regan, Collin Schaller, Joshua Fronckowiak, Mark Roetzer, Joe Donahue, Kaleb Leistner, Rev. Dr. Ralph Anderson, Samantha Quinn, Steve Jones, Janet Bourne, Eli Ricey, Robert William Yeates, Cindy Coburn-Carroll, Tessa Hojnowski, Don Kowalski, Lisa Wolin, Carol A. Phillips and John J. Aman.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.