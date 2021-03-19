Reporters' Notebook: March 19, 2021 – Bright ideas

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Scottish poet and novelist Tobias Smollett, born on this date in 1721, “Some folks are wise and some are otherwise.”

. . .

NO CHARGE – Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio hosts another Coffee with Chris session at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Those attending should come with masks and questions. Voccio will bring the Tim Hortons coffee and the hand sanitizer. For more info, call 696-0086.

. . .

FINGER LICKIN’ – The Newstead Fire Company Auxiliary will offer a drive-through BW’s chicken barbecue beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the fire hall, 5691 Cummings Road, Akron. Dinners are $11. Pre-order by calling or texting 908-6562 or email newsteadaux@gmail.com. The Easter Bunny will be on hand and ConnectLife will accept blood donations from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the fire hall. For appointments, call 529-4720.

. . .