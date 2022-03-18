Reporters' Notebook: March 18, 2022 – Home Sweet Home

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to novelist John Updike, born on this date in 1932, “The true New Yorker secretly believes that people living anywhere else have to be, in some sense, kidding.”

. . .

WEEKEND MENU – A dozen local restaurateurs will offer samples and vie for votes from visitors as the Buffalo Soup Fest is rebranded as Soup at the Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Broadway Market, 999 Broadway. There also will be Irish dancers and music from the Blarney Bunch. For more info, visit buffalosoupfest.com.

Niagara Hose Fire Company No. 3, 74 Wheeler St., City of Tonawanda, holds a chowder sale beginning at noon Saturday. $6 per quart.

The Charles N. DeGlopper Memorial VFW Post Auxiliary hosts its annual corned beef and cabbage dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the post at 2121 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island. Dinners are $12. Proceeds benefit local food pantries. Donations of non-perishable food item welcome.

. . .