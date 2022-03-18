Reporters' Notebook: March 18, 2022 – Home Sweet Home (updated)

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to novelist John Updike, born on this date in 1932, “The true New Yorker secretly believes that people living anywhere else have to be, in some sense, kidding.”
. . .
*** UPDATE: CANCELED: Due to a recent injury, Sister Margaret Carney, president emeritus of St. Bonaventure University, is unable to appear in the fourth Church on Fire: Stay With Us! program at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. Her talk will be rescheduled. For more info, visit BSCBuffalo.org/events.
. . .
WEEKEND MENU – A dozen local restaurateurs will offer samples and vie for votes from visitors as the Buffalo Soup Fest is rebranded as Soup at the Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Broadway Market, 999 Broadway. There also will be Irish dancers and music from the Blarney Bunch. For more info, visit buffalosoupfest.com.
Niagara Hose Fire Company No. 3, 74 Wheeler St., City of Tonawanda, holds a chowder sale beginning at noon Saturday. $6 per quart.
The Charles N. DeGlopper Memorial VFW Post Auxiliary hosts its annual corned beef and cabbage dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the post at 2121 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island. Dinners are $12. Proceeds benefit local food pantries. Donations of non-perishable food item welcome.
. . .
WIN ONE – More than 70 theme baskets are available as the Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group holds its 20th annual Furball from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company banquet hall, 3281 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. Drawing at 4:15, plus raffles and cats for adoption. For more info, call 716-646-5577, ext. 2, or visit tenlivesclub.com.
. . .
CHURCH NOTE – A cappella selections and an organ transcription of Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings” are offered in a Choral Evensong program at 4 p.m. Sunday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville. All are welcome.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Julianna Stella, Breanna Fuss, Katie Creahan, Evelyn Regan, Tony Kosis, Susie Semple, Patricia Pierce, Erin Cavanaugh, Orv Cott, Jodi Torres, Diane Keller and Warren Rauch.
AND SATURDAY – Bishop Richard J. Malone, Kelly Beuth, Jameson Lickfeld, Bruce DeAeth, Carol Kapinos, Jack Weisenburg, Marilyn Livingston, Joe Roetzer, Dawn Bonafede Cummings, Pam Yondt-Witte, Grace Canfield, Kerrie Aquino, Katherine E. Gugino, Helen Zenger, Jody Sokolowksi, Frank Christiano, Diane Raven, Warren “Bob” Skinner, Erin Mueller, Kathy Delamater, Steve Cotter and Fred Becker.
AND SUNDAY – Sean Keane, Mary Ann Kennedy, Alison Zehler, Sister Mary Therese Ann Parobek, Mike Gambini, Tom Marinaro, Pam Snyder, Gary Kaczor, Michael Meegan, Tammy Lewis, Sue Holguin, Mary Ann Nagro, Dayna Stoddard, Joe Allman, Sue Loos, Dianne L. M. Busch, Anna Lawrence, Leon Hacker Jr. and Kathleen Kazmierczak.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.