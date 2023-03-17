OLAF FUB SEZ: According to ballet great Rudolf Nureyev, born on this date in 1938, “Technique is what you fall back on when you run out of inspiration.”

. . .

INTO THE PAST – Francis Lestingi, SUNY Buffalo State professor emeritus, gives an illustrated talk on inventor Nikola Tesla and the making of the local Tesla Heritage Corridor at 3 p.m. Saturday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Seating is limited. For reservations, call 716-332-4375.

“The Two Mrs. Fillmores” are recalled by author and historian Rachel Moyer Francis in a free program at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Central Library in Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

. . .

WELL TUNED – The Casual Concert Series in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave., presents a four-hand piano recital at 2 p.m. Saturday with Martha Malkiewicz and Bruce Pfeffer. Free will offering.

The 45-member Lewiston Choraleers, directed by Brad Winger and accompanied by pianist Lynda Williams, offer an Easter program at 2 p.m. Sunday in the First Presbyterian Church of Lewiston, 500 Cayuga St. Tickets $5, kids under 12 free. Additional concerts at 2 p.m. March 26 in the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, 100 Church St.; at 1 p.m. April 1 in St. John de LaSalle Church, 8477 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls; and at 2 p.m. April 2 in Messiah Lutheran Church, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. For more info, visit lewistonchoraleers.com.

. . .

HUNGRY? – The Kiwanis Club of Marilla hosts an all-you-can eat pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Marilla Fire Recreation Hall, Two Rod Road and West Avenue. $12 adults, $6 kids 5 to 12, under 5 free.

St. Stephen’s Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive, Cheektowaga, offers a free pancake and sausage breakfast at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with a visit from the Easter Bunny and an egg hunt to follow. All are invited.

The Tonawandas Erie Canal Gateway Lions Club holds its second annual spaghetti dinner from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., City of Tonawanda. Dinners are $12, $10 advance. For tickets, call Bob Starr at 716-692-2038.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Paula Kotowski, Don Postles, Lori Schultz Finnerty, Kevin Gaughan, Patrick D. Brown, Tina Peel, Catherine Toohey Milligan, Tina Merritt, Deacon Bob Badaszewski, Patrick Hammer, Dorothy Blake, Erica Cole, Ron Koscinski, Donny Smith, Sister Patricia Hartley, Frank Piccione, Kaitlyn Parsons, Bob Ruettimann, Judy Tweedy, Elaine Ricketts, Adele Napierala, Monsignor James Lichtenthal, Alex Christie, Dave Mallaber, Danielle Pecoraro, Colleen Farry, Pam Murray, Mike Garvey, Erin Schmelzer and Ida Rine.

AND SATURDAY – Breanna Fuss, Susie Semple, Tony Kosis, Vicki Smith, Father Joseph Fifagrowicz, Caroline Easton, Katie Creahan, Erin Cavanaugh and Owen McGuire.

AND SUNDAY – Kelly Beuth, Bruce DeAeth, Marilyn Livingston David, Carol Kapinos, Katherine E. Gugino, Pam Yondt-Witte, Jameson Lickfeld, Grace Canfield, Kerrie Aquino, Joe Roetzer, Lou Petrucci, Dawn Bonafede Cummings, Dolores Oross, Steve Cotter Jr., Jack Weisenburg and Kellen Leonard.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.