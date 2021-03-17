Reporters' Notebook: March 17, 2021 – Doing It Right

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to legendary golfer Bobby Jones, born on this date in 1902, “The rewards of golf – and of life, too, I expect – are worth very little if you don’t play the game by the etiquette as well as by the rules.”

. . .

Spring

Then one March morning

My chill-blurred eyes came to focus:

One snow drop, one crocus.

Warmth rose up from a tiny flower,

And Spring sprang forth from that hour.

– Gerry Crinnin, Buffalo

. . .