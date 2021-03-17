Reporters' Notebook: March 17, 2021 – Doing It Right

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to legendary golfer Bobby Jones, born on this date in 1902, “The rewards of golf – and of life, too, I expect – are worth very little if you don’t play the game by the etiquette as well as by the rules.”
. . .
Spring
Then one March morning
My chill-blurred eyes came to focus:
One snow drop, one crocus.
Warmth rose up from a tiny flower,
And Spring sprang forth from that hour.
– Gerry Crinnin, Buffalo
. . .
RIGHT SITE – Although it was correct in the paper that landed on Olaf’s front porch Monday morning, a reader has reported that in his copy the website address was garbled for the live Zoom talk Thursday evening about outstanding women in local history by Dr. Karen L. King, executive director of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women. That address is ConcordiaBuffalo.org. Registrations are needed by 5 p.m. Thursday.
. . .
HUNGRY? – New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, will offer a free drive-through community dinner beginning at 4 p.m. Friday. Dinner includes ham, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, rye bread and brownies. Use the Delray Avenue entrance. Free will offerings welcome.
. . .
HAPPY ENDING – Nine Lockport businesses will join from noon to almost 10 p.m. Saturday to host the Lock City West End Hooley, described as “safe shenanigans to wrap up St. Patrick’s Week.”
Beginning with an opening ceremony by the Ancient Order of Hibernians at the Windsor Village Fire Pit on Stevens Street, there will be the placing of a canal stone dug by Irish laborers, followed by a hunt for Bug the Leprechaun, cornhole and Can Jam tournaments, live music and a farm and vendor show. For more info, visit the Lock City West End Hooley page on Facebook.
. . .
