Reporters' Notebook: March 16, 2022 – Bank on it
OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought from comedian Henny Youngman, born on this date in 1916, “What’s the use of happiness? It can’t buy you money.”

. . .

St. Patrick’s Day

Leprechauns

gold coins

at the

rainbow's end

bring luck

to all who

wish upon

a four-leaf clover

 – Wendy Schreiner, Warsaw

. . .

WONDER WOMAN – University at Buffalo architect and planner Kelly Hayes McAlonie talks about pioneering architect Louise Bethune and her place in the women’s movement in the Gilded Age at 6 p.m. today in the Buffalo History Museum. Admission is free.

. . .

HIDE AND SEEK – Find a hidden message and explore the Village of Wilson in a Clover Hunt between 4 and 5:30 p.m. Friday. Start at St. Paul’s Church, Young and McChesney streets, then join in cookie decorating and hot chocolate at the church. Solve the message and get a prize.

. . .

LET’S EAT – The Rotary Club of Hamburg offers Weidner’s corned beef and cabbage dinners from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Hamburg Moose Lodge, 45 Church St. $17. $16 in advance at hamburgrotaryclub.org.

New Hope and Covenant UMC Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, serves a free community dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. Menu is soup, grilled cheese sandwich, dessert and beverage.

. . .

NIGHT OUT – The Singles Social Club holds a St. Patrick’s Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. Music by Kevin the DJ. Cost $6. Proof of vaccination required. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

The Cardinal O’Hara High School Alumni Association presents Strictly Hip in a concert of music by Tragically Hip at 8 p.m. Friday in the O’Hara Performing Arts Center, 39 O’Hara Road, Town of Tonawanda. Tickets $5 at cardinalohara.com. Cash bar.

. . .

WISE UP – High schoolers can learn how to save money, handle stress and buy their first cars in a free life skills and enrichment program for teens in the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport. Register to attend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. either Saturday or Sunday at kenancenter.org. Light food provided.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Gabrielle Walter, Anthony Cardinale, Ginny Panaro, Rich Wall, Brandye Merriweather, Britt Konczyk, John Tiranno, Natalie C. Brooks, Gwendolyn Veira, Amy Panek, Aiden Griggsby, Pat Morlock, Theresa Stein, Penelope “Peepers” Toohey, Pat Ziel, Marie Czerniak, Eric Graham, Matthew Martin, Lisa Ulrich, Jennifer Deiter, Stephanie Levine, Dan Lelito, Colleen Mattimore, Nancy J. Swartzman, Dave Topor and Frank Testa.

AND THURSDAY – Patricia Barber, Paula Kotowski, Don Postles, Lori Schultz Finnerty, Kevin Gaughan, Patrick D. Brown, Tina Peel, Dawn Bies, Sister Mary Maxine Kaminski, Tina Merritt, Catherine Toohey Milligan, Davey Malabar, Alex Christie, Marsha McNichol, Dorothy Blake, Kaitlyn Parsons, Bob Ruettimann, Danielle Pecoraro, Erica Cole, Ron Koscinski, Donny Smith, Elaine P. Ricketts, Adele Napierala, Frank Piccione, Deacon Robert Badaszewski, Monsignor James Lichtenthal, Colleen Chase, Thomas Picciano, Pat Dombek, Robin Jaehn, Pam Murray, MaryAnne Bartkowiak and Patti Marini.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

