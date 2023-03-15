OLAF FUB SEZ: According to our seventh president, Andrew Jackson, born on this date in 1767, “One man with courage makes a majority.”

INTO THE PAST – Wrong date in Monday’s column for the Irish Speaker Series at Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. It’s tonight and the next two Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Speaking tonight is historian Gene Overdorf on “People and Places in the First Ward.” Suggested donation is $10.

Francis Lestingi, SUNY Buffalo State College professor emeritus, gives an illustrated talk on inventor Nikola Tesla and the making of the local Tesla Heritage Corridor at 3 p.m. Saturday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Seating is limited. For reservations, call 716-332-4375.

“The Two Mrs. Fillmores” are recalled by author and historian Rachel Moyer Francis in a free program at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Central Library in Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

LET’S DANCE – The Singles Social Club hosts a St. Patrick’s Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. Music by Kevin the DJ. Cost is $6. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination required. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

Mission Improvable returns after a three-year hiatus to hold a dance workshop this week in Buffalo with teacher and performance artist Chris Aiken, culminating with “Unknowing: An Evening of Dance Improvisation” at 8 p.m. Friday in St. John’s Grace Church, 51 Colonial Circle. Tickets are $15 to $20, $5 to $10 in advance. For more info, visit buffaloci.weebly.com.

SACRED SOUNDS – The Westminster Choir and Chamber Orchestra present a performance of Mendelssohn’s oratorio, “Elijah,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the sanctuary of Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave. Free, donations welcome.

GET LUCKY – Mount St. Mary Academy will host its 28th annual Chrysalis Auction Saturday evening in the Wurltizer Events Center, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, beginning with cocktails at 5 p.m. Tickets are $130 and include cocktails, dinner and live and silent auctions. For tickets, visit bit.ly/3y1rQm6.

A meat raffle and fundraiser to benefit the family of Lou D’Amico, who succumbed to cancer Jan. 26 at the age of 56, will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday in the Parish Center at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Mercedes Wilson from “AM Buffalo” is emcee, with music by Buffalo Music Hall of Famer Rockin’ Robin Grandin. Tickets $12, $10 advance. For info and donations, email BigLousLegacy@gmail.com.

The Como Lake Bark Park hosts a meat raffle Saturday night in the Moose Lodge, 5437 Broadway, Lancaster. Doors open at 6 p.m., first spin at 7. Tickets $10 include beer, wine and pop. Outside snacks allowed. For more info, call 716-391-0999 or email lancasterunleashed@gmail.com.

