Reporters' Notebook: March 15, 2021 – Counting blessings

COLLEGE CASH – Friday is the deadline for Niagara County Community College students to apply for NCCC scholarships for Fall 2021. Among them is the Carolyn L. Cianciosa Memorial Scholarship for students in the Allied Health Program, which honors the memory of the faculty member who established the college’s radiologic technology program. For info and applications, visit niagaracc.suny.edu/scholarships .

NEVER TOO LATE – Looking for something to do in the winter after she gave up skiing at the age of 85, former Buffalo News reporter Sue Buyer sat down and wrote her first book. “All Things In Time,” a novella about two women in the years after World War II, one of them a reporter, who are drawn together by a mysterious death. A review in booktopia.com noted that it “will appeal not only to those who enjoy a page-turner, but readers who ... are curious about the role of women in the workplace of yesteryear.”