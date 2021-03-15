Reporters' Notebook: March 15, 2021 – Counting blessings

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the man on the $20 bill, President Andrew Jackson, born on this date in 1767, “You must pay the price if you wish to secure the blessing.”
. . .
TALKING POINTS – “The History & Future of the Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park” is the topic in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Guest speaker is Shane E. Stephenson, the park’s director of museum collections. To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
Dr. Karen L. King, executive director of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women, will tell the stories of women who have influenced Western New York history in a live Zoom event at 7 p.m. Thursday sponsored by the Concordia Foundation. Cost is $10. Registrations are needed by 5 p.m. Thursday. Visit ConcordiaBuffalo.org.
. . .
ST. PATTY’S TREAT – The Rotary Club of Hamburg will offer a drive-through corned beef and cabbage dinner by Weidner’s from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Town of Hamburg Senior Community Center, 4540 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Dinners are $15 and include potatoes, carrots and rye bread. For tickets, visit hamburgrotaryclub.org.
. . .
COLLEGE CASH – Friday is the deadline for Niagara County Community College students to apply for NCCC scholarships for Fall 2021. Among them is the Carolyn L. Cianciosa Memorial Scholarship for students in the Allied Health Program, which honors the memory of the faculty member who established the college’s radiologic technology program. For info and applications, visit niagaracc.suny.edu/scholarships.
. . .
NEVER TOO LATE – Looking for something to do in the winter after she gave up skiing at the age of 85, former Buffalo News reporter Sue Buyer sat down and wrote her first book. “All Things In Time,” a novella about two women in the years after World War II, one of them a reporter, who are drawn together by a mysterious death. A review in booktopia.com noted that it “will appeal not only to those who enjoy a page-turner, but readers who ... are curious about the role of women in the workplace of yesteryear.”
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Joanne Gioeli, Laura Meyers, Randy Rodda, Betty Jean Grant, Chris Seefeldt, Kevin Hardwick, Lisa Noonan, Kevin Corbett, Father Joe Bayne, Larry Menard, Andrea Schartz, Ken Karla, Ann Nowocien, Mark Kurzanski, Dawn Beard, Collin Meegan, Rose M. Pawlak, Ann Francis, Ron Hillman and Art Fisher.
AND TUESDAY – Amy Panek, Aidan Griggsby, Pat Morlock, Gabrielle Walter, Anthony Cardinale, Ginny Panaro, Rich Wall, Brandye Merriweather, Britt Konczyk, Penelope “Peepers” Toohey, John Tiranno, Patricia Widzinski, Patrick Hammer, Marie Czerniak, Eric Graham, Theresa Stein, Dan Lelito, Lisa Ulrich, Stephanie Levine, Vincent Casali, Reneé Bagel, Nancy Swartzman, Gwendolyn Veira, Mary Ann Drusbik and Colleen Mattimore.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.