Reporters' Notebook: March 14, 2022 – Endless supplies

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Nobel Prize-winning physicist Albert Einstein, born this date in 1879, “The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”
ST. PAT’S WARM-UP – The Druids, an award-winning folk band from County Kildare, Ireland, return to the Buffalo Irish Center, Abbott Road, at 7 p.m. tonight. Tickets are $20.
Author and historian Bill Donohue will talk about his Irish heritage dating back to the Civil War in an Irish-American Heritage Month program at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. $10 donation encouraged.
SIGN IN – Purple Heart recipients can apply for the Washington, D.C., Honor Flight in September beginning Tuesday. Call Russ Ward at 716-587-1120.
ALMOST SPRING – An informational meeting for vendors and others interested in the upcoming 20th season at the Alden Farmers Market will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Center, 13116 W. Main St., in Alden Town Park. To reserve a spot, call 716-937-6177 or email secretary@aldenny.org.
LOOKING BACK – Melissa Brown, executive director of the Buffalo History Museum, is guest speaker at the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. On Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89546140559.
Keisha N. Blaine, University of Pittsburgh history professor and columnist for MSNBC, gives a free talk, “Fannie Lou Hamer and the Power of the Vote,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Montante Cultural Center at Canisius College. Live stream at https://canisius.zoom.us.
Marge Murray, an Explore Buffalo docent, shares her personal collection of Kenmore photos and postcards in a free program, “Kenmore Then and Now,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society Museum at 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. RSVP appreciated. Call 716-873-6279 or email info@kentonhistory.org.
University at Buffalo architect Kelly Hayes McAlonie talks about pioneering architect Louise Bethune and her place in the women’s movement in the Gilded Age at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum. Admission is free.
