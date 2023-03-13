OLAF FUB SEZ: An Oscar Night observation from actor William H. Macy, born on this date in 1950, “That red carpet has to be felt to be believed.”

THINKING GREEN – Irish Heritage in Buffalo is explored in Irish History Month programs at 6 p.m. for the next three Tuesdays in Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. Presenters include First Ward historian Gene Overdorf, Tim Bohen, author of “Against the Grain,” and WGRZ-TV anchor Pete Gallivan, producer of “Unknown Stories of WNY.” $10 donation. Food and beverages available from 4 p.m.

Musician and music historian Tyler Bagwell gives a musical and poetic review of the Irish in Western New York for the Happy Hour History series at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum. Tickets are $5.

DRIVING WHEEL – Justin Booth, executive director of GObike Buffalo, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/89708823680.

FINDING FOREBEARS – The Lackawanna Historical Association offers a free genealogy class for beginners, led by Lynn Dziak, at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road. Reservations appreciated. Call 716-826-0630.

THE GREAT OUTDOORS – Two programs are featured as the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club holds its monthly meeting Tuesday evening in Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Highway. At 6:30 p.m., Ed Kasperek will talk about how to lead safe and fun hikes. Then, geologist Dan Krisher presents a program at 7:30 entitled, “New York State – 380 million years BCE.” The public is welcome.

URGE FOR GROWING – The Cheektowaga Garden Club invites gardeners to discussions on gardening and environmental issues at its meetings every second Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in Maryvale Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Drive. For more info, call 716-574-9500.

The Kenmore Garden Club holds its annual Award Presentation and Luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Buffalo Launch Club, 503 East River Road, Grand Island. Honors include the Pewter Tray Achievement Award for outstanding contributions to the Club and three awards outstanding participation in Club and District functions.

EXTRA LIVES – The SPCA Serving Erie County holds a free vaccine clinic for cats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lipsey Veterinary Clinic in the main SPCA shelter, 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca. No appointment needed. All cats must be in a proper carrier. For more info, call Amy Jaworski at 716-875-7360, ext. 224, or email ajaworski@yourspca.org.

