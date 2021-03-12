Reporters' Notebook: March 12, 2021 – No cooking required

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to novelist Carl Hiaasen, born on this date in 1953, “The Florida in my novels is not as seedy as the real Florida. It’s hard to stay ahead of the curve. Every time I write a scene that I think is the sickest thing I have ever dreamed up, it is surpassed by something that happens in real life.”
. . .
HUNGRY? – Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in North Tonawanda is offering BW’s fish fry or shrimp dinners, take-out only, from 4 to 6 p.m. today. Dinners are $15 and must be purchased in advance. Last chance is 9 a.m. to noon today in the Ministry Center, 57 Center Ave., off Oliver Street.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca, will offer two homemade soups for take-out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Price is $6 a pint for corned beef and cabbage soup or vegetarian Italian cheese tortellini soup. Interested in making soup for future sales? Call Mark Koeppel at 440-8173.
. . .
CURTAIN CALL – The West Seneca Women’s Club is raffling a basket with $500 worth of vouchers for theater tickets. Included are Shea’s Performing Arts Center, the Kavinoky Theatre and MusicalFare. Tickets are $2 each, three for $5. Proceeds benefit West Seneca scholarships. For tickets, send checks to West Seneca Women’s Club, P.O. Box 102, West Seneca, NY 14224.
. . .
GROWING BACK – After a year off for the pandemic, Garden Walk Buffalo is planning to bloom again July 24 and 25 and is inviting gardeners on the city’s West Side and Parkside neighborhoods to join in. Gardens can be simple or elaborate and there’s no entry fee. For info and to register, visit GardenWalkBuffalo.com.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jennifer Kelly, Dottie Soong, Jeremy Zellner, Cora Sabatino, Marsha Kamrowski, Edward Hahn, Marty Schwab, Lanny Coffey, Marilyn Heidle, Gary T. Refermat Jr., Pat Luvender, Stacy Werner Lehman, Yves Coulombe, Ginny Rauls, Hillary Redwine, Sandy Cardamone, Ally Walker, Denise Schunke, Pat Laszewski and Judy Kaczmarek.
AND SATURDAY – Cheryl Giambra, Caitlyn Miller, Harold McNeil, Karen Brady, Nancy Robinette, David Swarts, Mary Simpson, Bill Solomon, Wendy Kinsey, Joseph T. Giglia II, Jennifer Smigielski, Christopher Jok, Norbert Klinshaw, Marcia Tonyan, Kelly Maloney, Donnette Adornetto, Zachary Zelasko, Eric Rauls, Alyssa Hedges, Kathleen Vona, Ginger Alvarez, Danny Iafello, Amy Flynn, Ida Ryan, Michael Iaffalo, Patty Scaffidi, Kathleen Rizzo Young, Annie Savage and Pat Jaworski.
AND SUNDAY – Walter J. Glinski, Kathy Moll, Cathleen Levato, John Conlin, Rich Newburg, Bob Willoughby, Rebecca Elkin-Young, John Murphy, Eva Doyle, William J. Magavern, Rose Mary LaJudice, Dana Saylor, Garrett Martin, Janz Castelo, Bethann Renaud, Wally Czumaj, Briann Hall, Jackie Taton, Debbie Bosworth, Chad Filipski, Cathy Maghran, Jonathan Herr, Bridget Gwitt, Mary Scibetta, Heidi Mahoney, Michele McMahon, Abbey Maurer, Susan Andrisani, Paula Liberatore, Deborah Philo, Father Tom Ribera, Janet Alston, Fran Felser, Zachary Schneider, Jackie Cascardi Zakrzewski, Elaine Zielin and Dave Zinzola.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.