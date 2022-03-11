Reporters' Notebook: March 11, 2022 – Need for going

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” author Douglas Adams, born on this date in 1952: “I rarely end up where I was intending to go, but often I end up somewhere I needed to be.”
. . .
GRAB A CUP – Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti is guest as Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio hosts Coffee With Chris at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Voccio provides the Tim Hortons coffee. No reservations needed. For info, call 716-696-0086.
. . .
RIDE RIGHT – State Police technicians will hold an informational session and answer questions about child car seats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson Children’s Museum at Canalside. No reservations required.
. . .
BARGAINS GALORE – A dollar sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in St. Andrew’s Consignment Shop, 111 Crocker St., Sloan, includes all men’s, women’s and children’s clothing for $1, as well as shoes, purses, books, CDs, DVDs and selected general merchandise items. For more info, call 716-892-0425.
. . .
SOUP’S ON – Vegetable beef chili and cream of tomato are featured in the monthly soup sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca. $7 per 16-ounce container. Proceeds support the church’s free monthly community dinner.
. . .
SWEET INTERLUDE – The Friends of Vienna present oboist and English horn player Anna Mattix of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra with pianist Susan Schuman and flutist Miranda DelBello in concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Kenmore Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, Kenmore. Tickets are $14, $5 students. Masks and proof of vaccine required. For more info, visit friendsofvienna.org.
. . .
GARDEN GURUS – The Master Gardener Program from the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County hosts its 2022 Education Day from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Classics V Banquet Center, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst.
Noted garden lecturer and author Joseph Tychonievich will give morning presentations entitled “Rock Gardening: Reimagining a Classic Style” and “Great Non-Wimpy Plants You Don’t Already Grow.”
The afternoon session, “Floriferous Gardening,” features garden designer Joseph Han, owner of the English Gardener Landscaping Co. in Snyder. Advance registration required. Cost is $60 and includes a hot buffet lunch, beverages and snacks. Register at erie.cce.cornell.edu/events. For more info, call Jolie Hibit at 716-652-5400, ext. 174.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Amy White, Mary Jo Monnin, Mylous Hairston, Harper Bishop, Declan Mike Young, Eleanor O’Malley, Beau Francis Maczuga, Mark Jarmusz, Sister Dianne Marie Szykowski, Rhodie Ruminski, Judie Otto, Howard Silverstein, Stephanie Chauby, Shawnna Zelasko, R. J. Gray, Grayson William Yeates, Cindy Tichenor, Tamara Korbs, Pat Granville, Donna Lee Melberg and Collette Monolopolus.
AND SATURDAY – Judy Hefner, Jeremy Zellner, Dottie Soong, Cora Sabatino, Jennifer Kelly, Marilyn Heidle, Marty Schwab, Denise Schunke, Lanny Coffey, Ginny Rauls, Hillary Hawthorn, Sandy Cardamone, Pat Luvender, Edward Hahn, Father Robert Zapfel, Stacy Werner Lehman, Yves Coulombe, Madeline O. Scott and Judy Kaczmarek.
AND SUNDAY – Harold McNeil, Karen Brady, Nancy Robinette, David Swarts, Mary Simpson, Bill Solomon, Wendy Kinsey, Joseph T. Giglia II, Jennifer Smigielski, Annie Savage, Cheryl Giambra, Caitlin Miller, Christopher Jok, Ginger Alvarez, Danny Iafello, Kelly Maloney, Doug Hayden, Kathleen Vona, Don Dorr, Zachary Zelasko, Alyssa Hedges, Amy Flynn, Donnette Adornetto and Ida Rine.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.