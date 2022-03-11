Reporters' Notebook: March 11, 2022 – Need for going

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” author Douglas Adams, born on this date in 1952: “I rarely end up where I was intending to go, but often I end up somewhere I needed to be.”

. . .

GRAB A CUP – Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti is guest as Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio hosts Coffee With Chris at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Voccio provides the Tim Hortons coffee. No reservations needed. For info, call 716-696-0086.

. . .

RIDE RIGHT – State Police technicians will hold an informational session and answer questions about child car seats from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson Children’s Museum at Canalside. No reservations required.

. . .