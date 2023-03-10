OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author and ambassador Clare Boothe Luce, born on this date in 1903, “If men had to bear babies, there’d never be more than one child in a family.”

. . .

TASTE OF ASIA – Naz716 Business and Cultural Center in Niagara Falls sponsors a Bollywood Night and scholarship dinner at 5 p.m. tonight in Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. A ladies-only event, tickets are $50 and include a Pakistani/Indian dinner and henna tattoos. For more info, call Nasreen Akhtar at 716-531-2075 or visit naz716.com.

. . .

STOP AND SHOP – Girl Scouts will be selling cookies while Ten Lives Club and Magic’s Mission offer adoptable cats and dogs at the Spring Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary of the Lake Church Hall, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg. For more info, call 716-627-3619.

. . .

PEN IN HAND – Local author Pamela Walck celebrates her new book, “Bridge of Love: 30 Stories of Faith in Action,” with a book signing from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in Beacon Christian Bookstore, 2480 Military Road, Niagara Falls.

. . .

SPECIAL DELIVERY – The Buffalo Stamp Club hosts the area’s oldest and largest stamp show Saturday and Sunday in Knights of Columbus Hall, 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga. BUFPEX 2023 will feature dealers with stamps and other items, plus the U.S. Postal Service with current stamps for sale. Youngsters can get free stamps in the Children’s Corner. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. For more info, visit buffalostampclub.org.

. . .

MODERN MASTERS – The Friends of Vienna present the group Tempus Fugit at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Unity Church, 1243 Delaware Ave., in a concert that includes Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time” and Bartok’s “Contrasts.” $15 adults, $5 students. For more info, visit friendsofvienna.org.

. . .

MADE THE GRADE – Amherst native Kevin McGowan, superintendent of the Brighton Central School District outside Rochester, has been named the 2023 superintendent of the year by the American Association of School Administrators.

He attended Christ the King elementary school and Canisius High School, then earned bachelor’s and master‘s degrees from Canisius College and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy at the University at Buffalo.

He began teaching at Starpoint Central School, then was assistant principal at Iroquois Central High School, principal at Wales Primary School and Warsaw Central School superintendent before going to Brighton in 2009.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Aubrey Turner, Peter Grubea, Marlies Wesolowski, Morgan Halt, Barbe Johnson, David Badaszewski, Heidi Henzler, Sam Bumbalo, Meg Lema, Jay Heusinger, Pete Sivu, Matt Carlucci, Mairsie Hayes, Carole Hartl and Sydney Peck.

AND SATURDAY – Amy White, Mary Jo Monnin, Mylous Hairston, Harper Bishop, Rhodie Ruminski, Ellie O’Malley, Sister Dianne Marie Szykowski, Mark Jarmusz, Beau Francis Maczuga, Stephanie Chauby, Tamara Korbs, Howard Silverstein, R. J. Gray, Grayson William Yeates, Frank Gruttadauria, Ann Fey, Judie “Cal” Otto, Joseph Zaklikowski and Emma Allis.

AND SUNDAY – Dottie Soong, Jeremy Zellner, Cora Sabatino, Marilyn Heidle, Jennifer Kelly, Nancy Kessler, Tom Alexander, Lanny Coffey, Marty Schwab, Hillary Hawthorn, Sandy Cardamone, Claudia Yates, Charlie Ranney, Denise Schunke and Gary T. Refermat Jr.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.