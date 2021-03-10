Reporters' Notebook: March 10, 2021 – Keeping things in check

PANDEMIC PARADES – For the second straight year, Covid-19 will keep EPIC – Every Person Influences Children from holding its viewing party for Buffalo’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the Mansion on Delaware Avenue. For a substitute celebration, EPIC has posted highlights from previous parties on its Facebook page . A link also can be found there for The Mansion's special EPIC “Irish Getaway Package,” which is available through March 21.

Meanwhile, Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown is staging what it calls an “inverse” St. Patrick’s Day Parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Instead of standing and watching the attractions pass by, spectators will walk past stationary groups of musicians and reenactors. Those who come in St. Patrick’s Day attire will get an admission discount. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. For more info, visit oldfortniagara.org.