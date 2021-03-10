Reporters' Notebook: March 10, 2021 – Keeping things in check

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to action star Chuck Norris, born on this date in 1940, “Men are like steel. When they lose their temper, they lose their worth.”
. . .
LADIES’ NIGHT – The Buffalo Chamber Players continue their pay-what-you-can ticket policy for their live streaming concert from Asbury Hall at 7:30 p.m. tonight. For tickets to the program, which celebrates Women’s History Month with selections from four female composers, visit buffalochamberplayers.org. The performance will be available online for a week.
. . .
GIVING A LIFT – Continuing Thursday is “Soup for the Soul,” providing free soup and a side for people in need in Niagara Falls through a collaboration between F BITES, an after-school program in the Niagara Falls schools, and the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative.
Fifty meals will be served at 1 p.m. each week through April 8. Location this Thursday is 19th Street Area, 564 19th St. The program moves March 18 to the NFTA Portage Station, 1124 Portage Road, and on March 25 to Midtown Grocery, 1563 Pierce Ave.
. . .
PANDEMIC PARADES – For the second straight year, Covid-19 will keep EPIC – Every Person Influences Children from holding its viewing party for Buffalo’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in the Mansion on Delaware Avenue. For a substitute celebration, EPIC has posted highlights from previous parties on its Facebook page. A link also can be found there for The Mansion's special EPIC “Irish Getaway Package,” which is available through March 21.
Meanwhile, Old Fort Niagara in Youngstown is staging what it calls an “inverse” St. Patrick’s Day Parade from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Instead of standing and watching the attractions pass by, spectators will walk past stationary groups of musicians and reenactors. Those who come in St. Patrick’s Day attire will get an admission discount. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. For more info, visit oldfortniagara.org.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Marcia Otero, Morgan Halt, Barbe Johnson, Aubrey Turner, Peter Grubea, Marlies Wesolowski, Dave Badaszewski, Steve Matuszewski, Burt Swable, Heidi Henzler, Pete Sivu, Sam Bumbalo, Meg Lema, Lily Jean Becker, Marcia Donlon, Bill Minsterman, Sister Martha Olszewski, Don Bartus, Carol Monkelbaan, Chris Isbrandt, Mairsie Hayes and Lesley Harmon.
AND THURSDAY – Beau Francis Maczuga, Mark Jarmucz, Sister Dianne Marie Szykowski, Amy White, Mary Jo Monnin, Mylous Hairston, Harper Bishop, Eleanor O’Malley, Rhodie Ruminski, Declan Young, Mike Kenney, Howard Silverstein, Kennedy J. Kovach, Chuck Sonnelitter, Stephanie Chauby, Pat Granville, Donna Lee Melberg, Shawnna Zelasko, R. J. Gray, Collette Monolopolus, Sean Patrick Kelly, Judy Cal Otto, Grayson William Yeates, William “Billy” Ewing, Ann Davis and Steve Bruno.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.