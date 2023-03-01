OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Robert Lowell, born on this date in 1917, “If youth is a defect, it is one we outgrow too soon.”

. . .

SLIDE ON DOWN – Winter isn’t over at Canalside. The ice is staying open for one more weekend with admission-free skating, rentals and curling, courtesy of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

. . .

THEY GAVE ALL – Two soldiers who hailed from Niagara Falls – Gen. George E. “Bud” Day and Master Sgt. John T. Anderson – will be honored at 4 p.m. Thursday in a ceremony by Niagara County Chapter 268, Vietnam Veterans of America. It will mark the 50th anniversary of the release of captured American soldiers from prisons in North Vietnam in the Niagara County Court House, 175 Hawley St., Lockport. A display about them will be on view all month.

. . .

FOR THE CAUSE – Habitat for Humanity Buffalo will host its annual Hammer and Ales fundraiser from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Barrel Factory, 65 Vandalia St. Tickets are $50, $45 advance, and include local beer and spirits, food, games and prizes. For tickets and more info, visit habitatbuffalo.org.

The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, hosts its 15th annual Art of Beer food and beer tasting from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $40 and include live music, a collectible glass, food and beverages. For more info and tickets, visit thenacc.org.

A Purr-Fect Fit Animal Rescue is hosting its annual Wine and Whiskers Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday in Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew. Tickets are $75 and include a three-course meal and two hours of open bar. For more info and tickets, call 716-633-6600.

. . .

UNCORKED – Buffalo Distilling Co., 860 Seneca St., celebrates the release of Buffalo’s first Irish whiskey from 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday, with live music by Raised Irish from 3 to 6 and Big J Blues from 7 to 10. Admission is free. For more info, visit buffalodistillingcompany.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Antoine Thompson, J. J. Richert, Jim Gribbins, Jane Garvey, Pamela Batsford, Sue Harder, Paul Ipolito, Nancy Dohn, Joanne Cervi, Sue Schwartz, Tara Fitzpatrick, Sue Burl-Bach, Dorothy Harding, Brianna Safe, Ryan Waters, Jean McCormick, Patricia Mullak, Cynthia Stachewicz and Sean Cannan.

AND THURSDAY – Maureen Porter, Henry Chudy, Alex McDougall, Diane Passenant, Derek E. Amerlinck, David M. Levy, Iris E. Hoehm, Luke Healy, Kevin Hooley, Michael Reilly, Mel Skwierczynski and Sandy Pennella.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.