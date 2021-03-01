Reporters' Notebook: March 1, 2021 – Lessons of the past

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Robert Lowell, born on this date in 1917, “If youth is a defect, it is one we outgrow too soon.”

A LOOK BACK – Canisius College associate professor Jane Fisher is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Her topic is “Women in the 1918 Influenza Pandemic.” To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.

WELCOME MAT – Reopening Tuesday is the West Seneca Historical Museum, 919 Mill Road, West Seneca. Closed since early November due to the pandemic, hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays only. Reservations are not required, but no more than six visitors are allowed at any time. For info, call 674-4283.

TOSSING OUT – Deadline is Friday for businesses and organizations to sign up for an electronics recycling program to benefit Camp Good Days, which serves children whose lives are affected by cancer.