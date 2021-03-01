Reporters' Notebook: March 1, 2021 – Lessons of the past

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Robert Lowell, born on this date in 1917, “If youth is a defect, it is one we outgrow too soon.”
. . .
A LOOK BACK – Canisius College associate professor Jane Fisher is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Her topic is “Women in the 1918 Influenza Pandemic.” To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
. . .
WELCOME MAT – Reopening Tuesday is the West Seneca Historical Museum, 919 Mill Road, West Seneca. Closed since early November due to the pandemic, hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays only. Reservations are not required, but no more than six visitors are allowed at any time. For info, call 674-4283.
. . .
TOSSING OUT – Deadline is Friday for businesses and organizations to sign up for an electronics recycling program to benefit Camp Good Days, which serves children whose lives are affected by cancer.
Sunnking of Brockport will provide boxes to collect unwanted electronic items and made a donation for every pound that is recycled.
Collections in the Rochester area start March 29. Buffalo collections begin May 3. Registration is free at eScrapforCamp.com.
. . .
WINNERS WANTED – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group hosts a virtual Meat and More Raffle on its Facebook page at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A $40 ticket provides entries into 20 drawings for meat, 20 theme basket drawings and the grand prize. A $10 ticket offers a chance at three theme baskets and a bonus meat round.
Tickets are limited to 200. Internet access not needed to win. Meat packages will be picked up at the Shurfine Food Mart in Eden. For tickets, call 646-5577, ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com/store.
. . .
IN THE KNOW – The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce will offer a free online training workshop in QuickBooks for Chamber members from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Leader will be Tracy Cooley, a Bryant and Stratton College adjunct faculty member. Registration limit is 25. Call 674-4900, ext. 1, or email director@westseneca.org.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Paul Ipolito, Sue Harder, Antoine Thompson, J. J. Richert, Jim Gribbins, Jane Garvey, Joanne Cervi, Dorothy Harding, Michael Oliver, Ashlynn Becker, Tara Fitzpatrick, Jaxson Williams, Allen M. Greene, Sue Burl-Bach, Sue Schwartz, Brianna Safe, John Canaan, Will Darnley, Brian Bosworth, Cynthia M. Stachewicz and Ryan Waters.
AND TUESDAY – Marlene Lagace, Maureen Porter, Henry Chudy, Alexander John McDougall, Joe Blocho, Mel Skwierczymski, Wil Schiermeyer, Sandy Pennella, Lynn Emblidge, Jennifer Joyce, Luke Healy, Beverly A. Lachut, Teri Morris, Kevin Hooley, Doreen Fahey, A. J. Verel and Buzz Boris.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.