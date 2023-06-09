OLAF FUB SEZ: According to playwright Aaron Sorkin, born on this date in 1961, “Socializing on the internet is to socializing what reality TV is to reality.”

. . .

TUNED IN – Indie rock band Alex Feig & Friends kicks off Rock the Locks, a free concert series on Canal Street in Lockport, from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight. Vendors and a food and drink tent open at 5.

Nan Hoffman and Joe Tumino offer a free concert of acoustic songs at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Seating limited. Call 716-332-4375 to reserve.

. . .

BUYING TIME – The Kenmore Village Improvement Society’s shop featuring items by local artisans – Made for Good, 7 Warren Ave. near Delaware Avenue – celebrates its grand opening from 3 to 7 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be artist demonstrations and a free gift for all who stop in.

Amherst Presbyterian Church, 151 S. Youngs Road, Amherst, across from Erie Community College North, holds its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, with a $10 bag sale until noon, then $5 a bag, jewelry room excluded.

Furniture, household items, toys and books are offered as Knox Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, holds a rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds benefit missionary programs.

. . .

THIS ‘N THAT – The Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association, 405 Ohio St., offers a Try It Free Day with lessons for visitors of all ages from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. For more info, visit rowbuffalo.com.

Author Peter Robbins talks about his research into UFOs at noon Saturday in the Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St. $5 donation benefits the center’s senior lunch program.

The Farmers Market at Bassett Park, Klein and Youngs roads, Amherst, returns for a third season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and every second Sunday through September. For more info, visit the Amherst Town Parks page on Facebook.

The Eagles Club, 7269 Ward Road, North Tonawanda, holds its 15th annual Veterans Appreciation Picnic at 1 p.m. Sunday. Drawing for the basket raffle at 4:30.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Timothy Nietopski Sr., Joe Denecke, Brent Maczuga, Jan Hasselback, Sharen Trembath, Jackie Albarella, Barbara Michel, Peter Gonciarz, Michelle Ignatowski, Ken Emblidge, Mark Romanini, Marianne Darnley, Ruth Mohr, Elizabeth Sasiadek, Jerry Nostrant, Libby Netter, Ryan Griffin, Mark Cichon and Brice Januchowski.

AND SATURDAY – Phil Rumore, Amy Vigneron, Charles Castiglia, Doug Hartmayer, Kyle Williams, Sue Danzer, Janet Mobius, Lucy Betz, Clare Atkinson, Lois Urbanski, Jacqueline Taylor, Shane Stephenson, Ann Marie Storey, Nancy Shields, Deb Lis, Mandy Schlegel, Ken Schmitt, Dawn Boudreau, Matt Williams, Gerald Ruszczyk, Kaylee Wise, Dan Kogut, Steve Ruminski, Linda Vogel and Michael Carrig.

AND SUNDAY – Tom Barone, Rachel Beerman, Cory Haqq, Eddie Bognar, Diane Klajbor, Kathy Szlachetka, Linda Davis, Maddie Whalen, Scott Blackhall, Pat Weisenburg, Sophie Grzybek and Jay McDonnell.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.