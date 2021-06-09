Reporters' Notebook: June 9, 2021 – Favorite things

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

RECOGNIZING RELICS – Hanover Town Historian Vince Martonis will give a presentation on how to identify antique glass bottles at 7 p.m. Thursday outdoors under an event tent in the Cattaraugus County Museum and Research Library, 9824 Route 16, Machias. His talk kicks off the annual Summer at the Stone House series on the second and fourth Thursdays, June through August. Those attending should bring their own chairs. Masks and distancing required. For more info, call 353-8200 or visit cattco.org/museum.

WORK IN PROGRESS – The public will get a look at renovations under way at the Niagara Post Theater, the former military post theater at Fort Niagara State Park, during a free virtual concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. The theater is being transformed into a venue for a wide variety of activities, especially performances by youth. For a link to the concert, visit niagaraposttheater.org.

SCENIC STROLL – Niagara Falls Councilman Chris Voccio will lead a hike into the Niagara River Gorge at 10 a.m. Saturday, starting from the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center just north of Main Street and following the Great Gorge Railway trail. For info, call 696-0086 or email ChrisVoccio@gmail.com.

GONE FOR GOOD – Get those unwanted documents shredded from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot at St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Town of Tonawanda. Cost is $10 per bag (brown bags or 11-gallon kitchen bags) or box (bankers’ box or copy paper box).

REUNION TIME – The Class of 1972 from Kensington High School is looking for classmates for its 50th reunion next year. Email Deb Doster Miller at luvtheharp@aol.com.

The Bishop Turner High School Class of 1970 will hold its 50 year plus 1 reunion Oct. 2. For more info, email Roger Ross at rogerlross@outlook.com or Dale Danner at dale19zephyrs@msn.com.

