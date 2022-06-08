Reporters' Notebook: June 8, 2022 – Keepers

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to “Dilbert” cartoonist Scott Adams, born on this date in 1957, “Creativity is allowing yourself to make mistakes. Art is knowing which ones to keep.”

LOOKING BACK – How many presidents have come to Buffalo? Political historian Bren T. Price Sr. shares his presidential stories in a free program at 7:30 p.m. tonight in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 205 Longmeadow Road, Amherst. Hosted by the Greater Buffalo Bottle Collectors Association, it’s preceded by a mini flea market at 6:30 and a meeting. For more info, call Peter Jablonski at 716-440-7985.

Buffalo-based musician and educator Dave Ruch kicks off the Summer at the Stone House series with “Music of the War of 1812” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cattaraugus County Museum, 9824 Route 16, Machias. It’s free and open to the public. For more info, call 716-353-8200 or visit cattco.org/museum.

Author Rick Falkowski talks about the people who made Buffalo a manufacturing center in the 19th century at 7 p.m. Thursday in a free program hosted by the Newstead Historical Society in Newstead Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road, Akron. All are welcome.

HERE’S DINNER – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, offers a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Fried fish dinners are $12, baked fish and shrimp $13.

NIGHT OUT – The Singles Social Club will meet and greet over coffee from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

FURRY FINERY – White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary will host a Doggie Fashion Show at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Event Center at Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls. Tickets are $10 and include a sheet of basket raffle tickets. For more info, call 716-713-1093, email wwhiskers2022@gmail.com or visit whitewhiskerswny.org.

CENTURY MARK – Celebrating his 100th birthday today is Richard M. Collins, a staff sergeant in the Army Air Corps in World War II who served as a radio and radar mechanic, mainly on A-20 bombers, with the 409th Bomb Group in Europe.

Born in Buffalo, he worked at Bell Aircraft before he was drafted and at National Analine and the University at Buffalo after he returned. A guitar player, he led the music at the First Baptist Church in Orchard Park for many years.

His and his wife of 53 years, the former Arlene Langendorfer, who died in 2004, had three children. He is the grandfather of five and soon will welcome his fourth great-grandchild.

