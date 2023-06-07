OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Joan Rivers, born on this date in 1933, "I hate housework! You make the beds, you do the dishes and six months later you have to start all over again."

FREE PLAY – Third grade graduates and their families residing in Buffalo can get free admission to the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children's Museum at Canalside now through Sept. 2. Eight hundred free tickets are available. For details, email info@exploreandmore.org.

OLD FAVORITES – Singer Don Dwyer presents "The Music of Stephen Foster" at a meeting of the Ellicottville Historical Society at 7 p.m. this evening in the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road. All are welcome.

ROSY OUTLOOK – Steve Styn, American Rose Society consulting rosarian, will speak on "How to Exhibit Roses" at the WNY Rose Society meeting at 7 p.m. this evening in St. Stephen's Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville. The Society will hold its annual Rose Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave.

NOW YOU KNOW – The topic is the United Nations as Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia, holds its next trivia night at 7 p.m. Thursday. Admission $5. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

NIGHT OUT – The Singles Social Club will share coffee and conversation at a meet-and-greet from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Tim Hortons in Mill Plaza, 8500 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

FETCHING – WNY Food 4 Paws, which provides pet food and supplies to seven Niagara County food pantries, will benefit from "Wags, Whiskers & Wine," a fundraiser from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Freedom Run Winery, 5138 Lower Mountain Road, Lockport. Tickets are $60, $50 advance, and include beverages and light refreshments. For tickets, call 716-439-7026 or email matthew.parish@niagaracounty.com. Donations of pet food and supplies welcome.

LUNCH DATES – Author and anthropologist Rosanne Higgins is speaker at the next Let's Do Lunch session June 15 in Randall Memorial Baptist Church Pavilion, 6301 Main St., Williamsville. Reservations needed by Monday with a $24 check to Town of Amherst, Attn: Comptroller's Office, 5583 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221.

The Episcopal churches of St. Mark's in North Tonawanda and the Church of the Advent in Kenmore will host an all-you-can-eat salad bar luncheon with a variety of salads, breads, cheeses and meats, plus beverages and desserts, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at St. Mark's, 61 Payne Ave. Tickets are $20.

