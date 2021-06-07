Reporters' Notebook: June 7, 2021 – Not so fast

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Joan Rivers, born on this date in 1933, “You know you’ve reached middle age when you’re cautioned to slow down by your doctor, instead of by the police.”

TALKING POINTS – Father Jud Weiksnar, OFM, pastor of SS. Columba-Brigid Catholic Church, and Rev. Tom Yorty, senior pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church, are guest speakers in the weekly free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Their topic is “Building a Culture of Empathy.” To link to it, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406 .

DINNER BELL – Explore Buffalo and One Symphony Circle, which works to preserve the landmark First Presbyterian Church of Buffalo, will hold a drive-through Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue at the church on Symphony Circle from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Dinners are $13, $12 advance. Advance reservations recommended at explorebuffalo.org .

LAST CHANCE – Today is the deadline to get tickets for “The Show Must Go On,” the annual performance by Danceability, a dance program for special needs performers. There are two ways to watch – on the big screen at the Transit Drive-In, 6655 S. Transit Road, Lockport, on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, when it will be shown at dusk, around 9 p.m., or the streamed version of the show, which will be available for a month. Tickets are $20 at danceabilityinc.ludus.com. Each person in a vehicle at the drive-in will need a ticket.