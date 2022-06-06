Reporters' Notebook: June 6, 2022 – Opportunity knocks

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein, born on this date in 1952, “Nothing changes when you say no, so say yes and let the world know you’re open to possibility.”

TALKING POINTS – Scott Scanlon, editor of the Refresh magazine in The Buffalo News, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89738242501.

Derek Pratt of the Erie Canal Museum will highlight the role the canal played in the success of the Underground Railroad when he speaks at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Admission $3. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

SUMMER SOUNDS – The local classic rock band Flipside plays as the free summer concert series continues at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Buffalo River Fest Park, 249 Ohio St. No outside food or beverages. Concerts run every Wednesday through Sept. 7.

HELP WANTED – The SPCA Serving Erie County reports it has an urgent need for volunteers in all areas. For more info, visit YourSPCA.org/volunteer, call Kelly Deschamps at 716-875-7360,, ext. 232, or email KellyD@yourspca.org. Find out about the SPCA Youth Service volunteer program for students in grades 7 to 12 by calling Desirea Mojica at 716-875-7360, ext. 252, or emailing DesireaM@yourspca.org.

REUNION TIME – A reunion for all classes from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School on Albany Street in Buffalo will be held in Martin Lodge at Chestnut Ridge Park beginning at noon July 10. Reservations required by June 30. Call Rosie Mendolera at 716-881-1306 or Helen Brown Kurzdorfer at 716-400-7977.

The Class of 1972 at Buffalo School 66 will hold its 50-year reunion from 6 to 10 p.m. July 15 at Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. For info, email Donna Sedia Doyle at ddoyfam1@verizon.net.

The Niagara County Community College Alumni Association invites all alumni, employees and friends to sail on the Moondance catamaran from 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 24 from Buffalo’s Inner Harbor. Tickets $15, advance only. Registration needed by June 15. For more info, call 716-614-5910 or visit niagaracc.suny.edu/alumni/catamaran.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Brunette Washington, Richard Wuertzer, Sheila Benevento, June Feuerstein, Sheila Meegan, Mark Andol, Sam Grossman, Jacob Fay, Patrick Losito, Justin Beres, Molly Mazurek, Rev. Albert Bosack, Mary Fildes, Amy Majtyka, Debbie Spink, Sue Kissel-Maute, Nathan Moser, Patrick Lesswing and Bill Leslie.

AND TUESDAY – Kim Pegula, Bill Feasley, Willie Nile, Lynn Bass, Kevin Lickers, Nicole M. Komin, Mary Anne Cappellino, Kevin “Dyce” McGrath, Mickey Kelley, Sister Mary Amelia Pieczynski, Kevin Carr, Kyla Hoffman, Nancy E. Bartkowiak, Carol Norris, Nancy Bartkowiak, Kay Clabeaux, Gabriel Bell, Michael Bell, Zoey Hawkins, Aaron Taylor and Judy Sebastiani.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

