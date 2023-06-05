OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British economist John Maynard Keynes, born on this date in 1883, “Successful investing is anticipating the anticipations of others.”

TRAIL BLAZERS – The effort to get permanent designation for Lockport as an Empire State Trail Town for bicycle tourists continues with a Placemaking Workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. today in Lockport City Hall. Residents are invited to share ideas on how to make the city more amenable to visiting bicyclists.

SPICE OF LIFE – Salsa in the Park, a Latin dancing party, begins its 10th season from 6:30 to 9 p.m. today in the Rose Garden Pavilion off Lincoln Parkway in Delaware Park and continues on first and third Mondays until Aug. 21. Tickets, including a dance lesson for beginners and a dance social to follow, are $15. Available online only after 4 p.m. at sarahhaykel.com/salsainthepark2023.

FUN TO LEARN – Laughter Yoga classes return for a second summer from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St. Classes, led by certified instructor Jennifer May, are free and continue Tuesdays to July 11.

The summer semester of free computer classes for seniors begins with sessions at 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday in South Buffalo’s Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St. Classes run through Aug. 25. To register, call 716-822-4532, Ext. 0, or email kim@southbuffalo.org.

SAVING GRACE – Jonathan Kaledin and Jajean Rose from the Western New York Land Conservancy are guest speakers in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/85020276058.

Tuesday’s Children, which helps in the recovery from mass shootings, hosts “Bridging the Divide: Destigmatizing and Depoliticizing the Response to Community Tragedy,” a free forum in-person and online from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at SUNY Buffalo State’s Bugler Communication Center. To register, visit tuesdayschildren.org/event.

NOW YOU KNOW – The topic is the United Nations as Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia, holds its next trivia night at 7 p.m. Thursday. Admission $5. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

TOWERING TALENTS – Play It Forward, a luncheon and musicale to support Young Musician Scholarships by the Friends of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Twentieth Century Club, 595 Delaware Ave. Performances by this year’s scholarship winners – oboist Annelyse Wilson from Williamsville East High School, cellist Jonathan Yi from Clarence High School and vocalist Rebekah Grande from Amherst High School – will be featured. Tickets are $50. Call 716-885-5000 or visit bpo.org.

