Reporters' Notebook: June 4, 2021 – Strictly personal

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from astronomer and author Clifford Stoll, born in Buffalo on this date in 1951: “Treat your password like your toothbrush. Don’t let anybody else use it, and get a new one every six months.”

. . .

ALL A-BLOOM – The Lancaster Garden Club will hold a plant sale and garden market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Lancaster Senior Center, 100 Oxford Ave., off Aurora Street.

The Western New York Iris Society has issued an open garden invitation to visit David’s Gardens, 5755 Genesee St., Lancaster, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of irises will be on display and information on how to plant and care for them will be available.

. . .

GRAB AND GO – The Lancaster Republicans will hold their annual chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Depew Lancaster Boys Club, 5440 Broadway, Lancaster. Dinners are $12, drive-through only.

. . .