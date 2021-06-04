Reporters' Notebook: June 4, 2021 – Strictly personal

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from astronomer and author Clifford Stoll, born in Buffalo on this date in 1951: “Treat your password like your toothbrush. Don’t let anybody else use it, and get a new one every six months.”
. . .
ALL A-BLOOM – The Lancaster Garden Club will hold a plant sale and garden market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Lancaster Senior Center, 100 Oxford Ave., off Aurora Street.
The Western New York Iris Society has issued an open garden invitation to visit David’s Gardens, 5755 Genesee St., Lancaster, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Hundreds of irises will be on display and information on how to plant and care for them will be available.
. . .
GRAB AND GO – The Lancaster Republicans will hold their annual chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Depew Lancaster Boys Club, 5440 Broadway, Lancaster. Dinners are $12, drive-through only.
. . .
HOT WHEELS – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will host a Cruisin’ for the Cats Car Show, co-sponsored by Monte Hunters Car Club, from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Polish Falcons Club, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. In addition to the vintage cars, there will be a theme basket raffle, a bake sale and Sahlen’s hot dogs and Just Pizza slices for sale. To register a car to show, visit tenlivesclub.com/store.
. . .
WELCOME MAT – Get your EC 200 Erie County Bicentennial passbook stamped at the open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore History Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Don’t have a passbook yet? A limited number of them will be available.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Charles Haupt, Michelle Urbanczyk, Terry Hamovitch, Brian Dold, Mairen Roth, Joyce Ford Quick, Margaret Stevenson, Tom O’Malley, Annelouise Brown, Deric Foss, Laurie Hebeler, Molly Platt, Matt Glasner, Jeremy Evoy, Joshua Evoy, Bria Pohle, Kathy “K.C.” Cannella, Bennett Ross and Lindsay Guzzetta.
AND SATURDAY – Georgia Czerniak, Eleanor Bullard, Dr. Todd Shatkin, Carol Neuhaus, Doug Allen, Gretchen Monaco, Louise Smith, Jerry Stange, Janina Leisten, Bob Knopf, June Vohwinkel, Karen Mahoney, Jason Krause, LuAnn Bondanza, Michelle Safe, Jamie Loos, Erin McSweeney, Mary Scherber, Chelsey Rogowski, Jordan TinHan, Dave Grundy, Jane Piechocki, Harry Hendrix and Joe Siebert.
AND SUNDAY – Jacob Fay, Sheila Benevento, June Feuerstein, Sheila Meegan, Mark Andol, John Kociela, Sam Grossman, Justin Beres, Molly Mazurek, Kaitlin Malabar, Debbie Graff Spink, Patty Lynn McMahon, Tom Kaminski, Sean Seivert, Mary Fildes, Tim Kreuz, Sheila Meegan, Patrick Losito, Khristin Pietraszewski Degli, Chris Young, Mike Hackney, Nathan Moser, Patrick Lesswing and Jeremy Batt.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.