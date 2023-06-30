OLAF FUB SEZ: According to former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, born on this date in 1966, “Everyone has a plan till they get punched in the mouth.”

SUMMER SERENADERS – The Friends of Harmony sing a “Salute to American Classics,” including a tribute to our armed forces, at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Meeting House, 5658 Main St., Williamsville. Tickets are $15.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off its series of free outdoor summer concerts at 7 p.m. Saturday with patriotic and movie music in Academy Park, 170 S. Ninth St., Lewiston.

WELCOME MAT – The Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society hosts a free open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at its museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. For more info, email info@kentonhistory.org.

SAFETY FIRST – The Erie County Sheriff’s Department hosts a free child car seat check from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Springville Fire Department, 405 W. Main St. Deputies can provide installations. Free car seat checks also are held from 4 to 8 p.m. every Monday at Elma Town Hall, 1600 Bowen Road.

TECH SAVVY – Mission Ignites Tech 360 offers free basic computer training and free desktop computers in a program this summer at the Buffalo Dream Center, 286 Lafayette Ave. For more info, call 716-854-1001.

BACK TOGETHER – An all-class reunion for graduates of Maryvale High School will be held rom noon to dusk July 22 in Cheektowaga Town Park, 2600 Harlem Road. Cost is $5 per person.

The Class of 1961 from Williamsville Central High School will have a reunion picnic from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 17 in Island Park Pavilion, 5577 Main St., Williamsville. Tours of the school, now Williamsville South High School, will begin at 5 p.m. Donation is $20, pizza and wings included. A tour of the Academy Street School will be available at 11 a.m. Informal dinners are planned at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Eagle House, 5579 Main St., Williamsville. For more info, email Dr. Kevin Leman at birthorderguy@yahoo.com.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.