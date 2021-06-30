Reporters' Notebook: June 30, 2021

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer and actress Lena Horne, born on this date in 1917, “It’s not the load that breaks you down, it’s the way you carry it.”
BACK IN ACTION – The Iron Island Museum is open again. Tours of the former church and funeral parlor at 998 Lovejoy Ave., home of artifacts from Buffalo’s industrial age and perhaps a few ghosts, are available at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Call 892-3084. Plans are being made for a Haunted Happy Hour and other events in the fall.
SUPER STORIES – EPIC – Every Person Influences Children begins hosting “Storytime on Super Street” this week at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays on Superman Corner, the green space next to 1021 Broadway, at the corner of Clark and Kent streets. The free program will offer stories in multiple languages and activities for kids up to 6 years old.
HIGH HONOR – Starting a two-year term on Thursday as New York State Deputy for the Knights of Columbus, the highest office in the Knights’ state organization, is Deacon Charles D. Esposito, the permanent deacon at SS. Peter and Paul Church in Williamsville.
Elected at the state convention in April, he is a past Grand Knight of Our Lady of Hope Council 3076 and has been a member of the Knights for 46 years. He was the State Council’s state youth director for many years.
MORE REUNIONS – The 50th reunion of the Williamsville North High School Class of 1971 will be held Aug. 5 in Sean Patrick’s Restaurant, Getzville. For more info and tickets, visit williamsvillenorthclassof1971.com.
Mount Mercy Academy’s Class of 1970 will hold its 50th reunion at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 4 in Tewksbury Lodge, 249 Ohio St. Invitations will be in the mail soon. For more info, call Meagan Saxe at 825-8796, ext. 306, or email msaxe@mtmercy.org.
The Class of 1971 from Archbishop Carroll High School will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Classics V Restaurant, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Cost is $45. Advance reservations required. Email archbishopcarrollhs1971reunion@gmail.com.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.