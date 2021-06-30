Reporters' Notebook: June 30, 2021

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer and actress Lena Horne, born on this date in 1917, “It’s not the load that breaks you down, it’s the way you carry it.”

. . .

BACK IN ACTION – The Iron Island Museum is open again. Tours of the former church and funeral parlor at 998 Lovejoy Ave., home of artifacts from Buffalo’s industrial age and perhaps a few ghosts, are available at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and 10:30 a.m. Saturdays. Call 892-3084. Plans are being made for a Haunted Happy Hour and other events in the fall.

. . .

SUPER STORIES – EPIC – Every Person Influences Children begins hosting “Storytime on Super Street” this week at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays on Superman Corner, the green space next to 1021 Broadway, at the corner of Clark and Kent streets. The free program will offer stories in multiple languages and activities for kids up to 6 years old.

. . .