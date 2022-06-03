Reporters' Notebook: June 3, 2022 – All angles

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Allen Ginsberg, born on this date in 1926, “I don’t think there is any truth. There are only points of view.”

. . .

READY TO GROW – Southtowns Gardeners will hold a plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road at Clinton Street, West Seneca. There also will be raffles and garden art.

. . .

WELCOME MAT – The Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Admission is free.

. . .

WINNERS WANTED – The Ailiamsi Court of The Shrine will hold its Summer Bingo Bonanza Saturday in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Bingo begins at 11 a.m., with lunch at noon, followed by more games. Cost is $20 and includes lunch. Prizes include gift cards. For more info, call 716-674-8666.

. . .

BACK IN TIME – The Kenmore Garden Club will have a ‘20s and ‘30s Tea Party and hear about the history of those years at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Community Room of the Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, Kenmore. Members are encouraged to wear a hat or dress in period costume.

. . .

BULLY PULPIT – Want to share a major moment in Buffalo history with visitors from across the nation? The Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site is looking for new docents. No experience necessary. Training will be provided. Call 716-884-0095.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Dan Sack, Arlene Maloney, Dennis Nawrocki, Stephen Banko IV, Jimmy Pacciotti, Theresa McCarthy, Danielle Fitzpatrick, Jack Lickfeld, Patty Mooney, Samuel Gwitt, Joanne Diabo, Melinda E. Young, Tim Kurnik, Richard Walton, Cole Deubell, Peter Klay, Amalia Castelli, Raymond J. Simon, Mike Reilly, Louis Brown, Christopher Burdick, Abagail Eickhoff, Jim Henry, Megan Mueller, Bill Whited, Alex Recktenwalt, Sue Pfeiffer and Lori Rishel.

AND SATURDAY – Charles Haupt, Cliff Stoll, Michelle Urbanczyk, Terry Hamovitch, Brian Dold, Thomas O’Malley, Annelouise Brown, Joyce Ford Quick, Margaret Stevenson, Bonnie Hupkowicz, Richelle Scardino, Katarina Mueller, Ann Dywinski, Claudia Kurtzworth, Justin Washbon, Ashley Nicole Woroniecki, Clara Ulrich, Joyce Gugino, Laurie Hebele and Lindsay Guzzetta.

AND SUNDAY – Eleanor Bullard, Dr. Todd Shatkin, Carol Neuhaus, Doug Allen, Gretchen Monaco, Louise Smith, Jerry Stange, Georgia Czerniak, Sophia Jackson, Tim Everett, Janina Leisten, LuAnn Bondanza, Karen Mahoney, Susan Hubbard, Chelsey Rogowski, Michelle Safe, Jamie Loos, Erin McSweeney, Donna Daniels, Jason Krause, Harry Hendrix and Joe Siebert.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

