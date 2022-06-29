Reporters' Notebook: June 29, 2022 – Second sight

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Antoine de Saint-Exupery, author of “The Little Prince” and born on this date in 1900, “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.”

FEEL BETTER – Sessions with medical professionals, information on infant care, free yoga classes and 20 vendor exhibits are featured from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St., in the Women’s Way to Wellness Expo.

Hosted by Catholic Health and Trinity OB/GYN & Midwifery Care, it will highlight a variety of services provided for women of all ages and include free giveaways. Admission is free. For more info and to register, visit trinitymedicalwny.org.

TECH SAVVY – The Tosh Collins Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St., is teaming with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library to offer a 13-week series of free computer classes for seniors from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, beginning July 7 and continuing to Sept. 29. Advance registration required. Call 716-822-4532, Ext. 0, or email kim@southbuffalo.org.

THE WAY WE WERE – Historian and author Rick Falkowski will give a free presentation on Buffalo society and culture in the early 1900s at 1 p.m. Thursday in the City of Tonawanda Library, 333 Main St., Tonawanda.

DINNER TIME – Ebenezer United Church of Christ, 630 Main St., West Seneca, hosts a BW’s chicken barbecue from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Dinners are $14, takeout only. Advance tickets available today at plymouthcrossroads.org. Proceeds benefit Plymouth Crossroads, which assists runaway and homeless youth.

NO CHARGE – Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst, is offering free admission on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays for the rest of the season, which ends Oct. 29. For more info, call 716-689-1440 or visit bnhv.org.

