OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Mel Brooks, born on this date in 1926: “Tragedy is when I cut my finger. Comedy is when you fall into an open sewer and die.”

. . .

RAISE A GLASS – Niagara Wine Trail hosts its annual Wine Festival in two sessions Saturday – 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. – in the Niagara Falls Convention Center, 101 Old Falls St. General admission is $10. Wine tasting admission is $45, $40 in advance, with three tastes at each of the eight participating wineries and a keepsake wine glass. VIP admission is $50, presale only, and includes an additional VIP hour for tasting and a discount on purchases prior to general admission. For more info and tickets, visit NiagaraWineTrail.org.

. . .

MUSIC PLUS – The Buffalo Chamber Players present a concert by the locally based new music group Liminal Space Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 9th Ward at Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave. They will perform works by local composer Evan Courtin. Tickets are $15.

The Buffalo Silver Band will give a free concert at 4 p.m. Saturday in Amherst Veterans Canal Park, 146 Brenon Road off Tonawanda Creek Road. It’s part of “Day of Play,” which begins at noon with family-friendly activities hosted by Amherst Arts and Culture in Public Places in conjunction with Amherst Town Parks.

. . .

GRAND TOUR – The 26 members of the New York Army National Guard’s 42nd Infantry Division Band will offer five free concerts in Erie and Niagara counties over the holiday weekend. They play Friday at 2 p.m. at Kenmore East High School with students from the school band and at 7 p.m. at the Town of Tonawanda Aquatic and Fitness Center. They also perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Falls Center for the Arts in West Falls, at 7 p.m. Monday in Academy Park in Lewiston and at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Niawanda Park in the City of Tonawanda.

. . .

MORE REUNIONS – The Clarence Central High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion Aug. 18 to 20. Main event will be Aug. 19 in the Buffalo Transportation Pierce Arrow Museum. For more info, email ClarenceClassof1973@gmail.com or visit clarence1973.blogspot.com.

A reunion of the classes from 1960 to 1971 at Niagara Wheatfield Central High School will be held Aug. 20 at the Gratwick Hose Company Pavilion, 110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda. Cost is $30 if reserved by July 30, $35 thereafter, and includes a picnic buffet and beverages. Send reservations to Sandy Walck, 2466 Saunders Settlement Road, Sanborn, NY 14132.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Mike Silverman, Cindy Levy, Mariann Caprino, Bernadette Aja, Audrey Ray, Elizabeth Midgley, Andrea Vossler, Sister Mary Jean Sliwinski, Remo Ferrelli, Garrett Rosen, Katherine Schafer-Snider, Craig Meinking, Caroliney Nadolinski, Ryan Mooney, Annette Drescher, Geraldine Shanahan, Arthur Miller, Noah Connors, Susan Danahy and Linda Gellman.

AND THURSDAY – Lisa Keane, Troy Griggsby, Matthew Louisos, Geoffrey Tocin, Bill Feder, Beverly Feder, Christine Ambrosone, Naomi Sakovics, Sue Raichilson, Tony Cardamone, Zackary Coburn, Jeffrey Morgano and Camden Roy.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.