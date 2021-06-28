Reporters' Notebook: June 28, 2021 – Heating up for summer

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian and filmmaker Mel Brooks, born on this date in 1926, “Everything we do in life is based on fear, especially love.”
. . .
NEW SEASON – A summer series of free IMAGINE virtual noon hour programs begins on Zoom Tuesday, under the theme of “Imagine Place-based Lifelong Learning.” Guest speaker is Ryan McPherson, chief sustainability officer at the University at Buffalo. The link is https://zoom.us/meeting/89749778461. Hosted by the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, it’s an Erie County 200 bicentennial event.
. . .
BONUS OFFER – Another Erie County 200 event beginning this week is “Waterfront Wednesdays – Children FREE.” Sponsored by the Buffalo Waterfront Heritage Commission, it offers a free Wednesday Landmark Cruise aboard the Miss Buffalo II, a free afternoon ride on the Buffalo Heritage Carousel and free admission to Explore & More/The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Children’s Museum and the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park for one child, 12 and under, with purchase of one paid admission for an adult.
The cruise will include a special historic storyline by Dennis Galucki, founder of IMAGINE Greater Buffalo. Waterfront Wednesdays continue through the end of August. For cruise info and reservations, visit buffaloharborcruises.com.
. . .
REUNION TIME – The Lafayette High School Alumni Association will host a Lockport Locks boat trip at 12:30 p.m. July 25, followed by a dockside buffet meal and a basket raffle. Cost is $40. For tickets, call Renate Yuhnke at 885-4231 or Joyce DiChristina at 860-8120.
The Hamburg High School Class of 1980 will hold its 40 Plus One reunion on Aug. 14. For more info, email hamburghighclassof1980@gmail.com.
The West Seneca High School Classes of 1948 to 1969 and the Classes of 1970 and 1971 from West Seneca West High School are invited to a joint class reunion at noon Aug. 25 in Joseph’s Country Manor, 275 Columbia Ave., Depew. Cost is $38.50. Advance reservations required. For more info and payment, email WSTerry63@gmail.com.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Mike Silverman, Cindy Levy, Bernadette Aja, Audrey Ray, Elizabeth Midgley, Andrea Vossler, Craig Meinking, Samuel Jordan, Annette Kemp, Claudette Rogers, Remo Ferrelli, Sister Mary Jean Sliwinski, Miriam Rich, Daniel Rosati, Kathryn Schafer Snider, Ryan Mooney, Caroliney Nadolinski, Geri Shanahan, Kitty Siegel, Arthur P. Miller, Noah Connors, Michael T. Benz, Garrett Rosen, Jimmy Tomasello and Rich Koteras.
AND TUESDAY – Matthew Louisos, Geoffrey Tocin, Bill Feder, Beverly Feder, Christine Ambrosone, Naomi Sakovics, Troy Griggsby, Victor DeGeorge, Zackary Coburn, Tony Cardamone, Lisa Keane, Sal Canazzi, Camden Roy, Marcus Rogowski, Barbara Brauch, Lisa Susko and Jim Moran.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.