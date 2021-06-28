Reporters' Notebook: June 28, 2021 – Heating up for summer

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian and filmmaker Mel Brooks, born on this date in 1926, “Everything we do in life is based on fear, especially love.”

. . .

NEW SEASON – A summer series of free IMAGINE virtual noon hour programs begins on Zoom Tuesday, under the theme of “Imagine Place-based Lifelong Learning.” Guest speaker is Ryan McPherson, chief sustainability officer at the University at Buffalo. The link is https://zoom.us/meeting/89749778461. Hosted by the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, it’s an Erie County 200 bicentennial event.

. . .