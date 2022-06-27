Reporters' Notebook: June 27, 2022 – The bigger scheme

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to poet Lucille Clifton, born in Depew on this date in 1936, “In the bigger scheme of things, the universe is not asking us to do something, the universe is asking us to be something. And that’s a whole different thing.”

. . .

BACK IN THE DAY – Historian and author Rick Falkowski gives a free talk about Buffalo industry and manufacturing in the early 1900s at 1:30 p.m. today in the Orchard Park Senior Center, 4520 California Road.

“Joseph Ellicott’s Ghost: The Lasting Impact of the Holland Land Company” is the topic of a presentation by museum director Ryan Duffy at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Admission is $3. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

. . .

HERE’S DINNER – The South Buffalo American Legion Post, 136 Cazenovia St., continues its Monday night cookouts from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight with hamburgers, hot dogs, Italian sausage and chicken. Side dishes also available. For info, call 716-826-9557.

. . .

SUMMER SOUNDS – The free Bidwell Parkway summer concert series continues at 7 p.m. Tuesday with jazz keyboardist George Caldwell and Star People.

The rock band Back to the Bars plays at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in River Fest Park, 249 Ohio St. No personal coolers in the park. Refreshments available for purchase.

. . .

BE SAFE – The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce is offering a free online Zoom workshop, “Cybersecurity Alphabet Soup” from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Leading the session will be Tanner Sanderson of SynchroNet Industries in West Seneca. It is open to Chamber members and non-members. Pre-registration required. Call 716-674-4900, ext. 1, or email director@westseneca.org.

. . .

CENTURY MARK – Celebrating her 100th birthday today is Doris Coburn, a champion professional bowler in the 1960s and 1970s and a member of numerous halls of fame. A retired telephone company worker, the former Doris Hauser has four children, five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her husband of 73 years, renowned bowling coach Frank Coburn, died in 2017. They held bowling clinics at Airport Lanes for many years.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Helen Lynch Jones, Mike Billoni, Heidi Raphael, Jim Lickfeld, Lisa Szafranski, Mark Morgan, Jessica Zimmerman, Matt Muscarella, Ann Brunning Weaver, Marie Carpenter, Dan Wojcik and Maureen Carver.

AND TUESDAY – Mike Silverman, Cindy Levy, Mariann Caprino, Bernadette Aja, Audrey Ray, Elizabeth Midgley, Andrea Vossler, Annette Kemp, Claudette Rogers, Craig Meinking, Matthew Topor, Remo Ferelli, Sister Mary Jean Sliwinski, Miriam Rich, Garrett Rosen, Ryan Mooney, Katherine D. Schafer Snider, Annette Drescher, Arthur P. Miller, Caroliney Nadolinski, Geri Shanahan, Noah Connors and Kristen Koczaja.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters' Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters' Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

