OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Nobel Prize-winning novelist Pearl S. Buck, born on this date in 1892, “The young do not know enough to be prudent, so they attempt the impossible, and achieve it, generation after generation.”

. . .

PEN IN HAND – Steve Banko will sign copies of his third novel, “When Strong Women Wake,” a tale of women facing off against sex traffickers in the Buffalo area, at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Brick Oven Bistro, 904 Abbott Road. His other novels, “For No Good Reason” and “Dark Shadows at Central Terminal,” also will be available.

. . .

LICKIN’ GOOD – St. John Maron Church, 2040 Wehrle Drive, Williamsville, will host a Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Dinners $15.

Offering a Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 2 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday this summer is the Orchard Park American Legion Post, 5784 Ellis Road, Orchard Park. Dinners $15. Pre-order at post567.com/orders.

. . .

GUNS OF JULY – Ellicottville historian Ellen Frank will talk about the Battle of Gettysburg and its effect on the people who lived there in a program sponsored by the Buffalo Civil War Roundtable at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lancaster Municipal Building, 5423 Broadway. Donation $5.

. . .

REUNION TIME – The Williamsville North High School Class of 1973 celebrates its 50th anniversary July 21 and 22 with a pair of events. There will be Friday night dining and dancing at the Glen Oak Golf Club, 711 Smith Road, Amherst. Tickets are $65, $75 guests. Saturday’s less formal affair will be at the Buffalo Bar and Grill, 307 Louisiana St. Tickets are $30 advance. Reservations are needed by July 7. For more info, call Ed Case at 716-691-3999.

A multi-class reunion for all graduates of North Tonawanda High School from 1973 and earlier will be held from noon to 5 p.m. July 16 on the grounds of the Gratwick Hose Fire Co., 110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda. Cost is $30 advance, $35 at the door. For info, call Angie Bernas at 716-693-2422 or email angieb239@aol.com.

The annual Clarence Central High School multi-class reunion will be held Aug. 5 in Clarence Town Park, 10405 Main St. Organizers are seeking volunteers to represent the Classes of 1950, 1953, 1963 and 1965 through 1969. For info, call 716-998-5085.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Monica Neuwirt, Mary Ann Colarusso, Ted May, Nina Barone, Sister Mary Therese Chmura, Charlie Ruzek, Linda Goodine, Eric Lee, Madison Grace Schaller, R. James McCarthy, Valarie LaVenture, Drew Scherber, Mark Barrett, Patty Wolfsohn, Bruce Lafferty and J.R. Perez.

AND TUESDAY – Helen Lynch Jones, Mike Billoni, Heidi Raphael, Jim Lickfeld, Lisa Szafranski, Joan Little, Mark Morgan, Matt Muscarella, Marie Carpenter, Ann Weaver, Maureen Carver and Dan Wojcik.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.