Reporters' Notebook: June 25, 2021 – Great and greater

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author, publicist and scientific thinker Howard Bloom, born in Buffalo on this date in 1943, “The greatest contribution you make isn’t in the money you give to charities. It isn’t in the nonprofit foundations you establish. And it isn’t in the work you do as a volunteer. Your greatest contribution to something greater, to the lives of others, comes in what you do from nine to five.”

ON THE FLY – Milton J. Brounshidle Post 205, American Legion, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda, hosts a drive-through American flag sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The flags, which cost $25, are 3-by-5 foot double-stitched nylon. Old flags will be accepted for proper retirement.

TIME TO EAT – Trinity Episcopal Church, 5448 Broadway, Lancaster, will host a Carubba’s chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $12. Proceeds benefit the church and the Depew-Lancaster Boys and Girls Club. For advance tickets, call Craig Kornacki at 604-5814.

