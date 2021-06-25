Reporters' Notebook: June 25, 2021 – Great and greater

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author, publicist and scientific thinker Howard Bloom, born in Buffalo on this date in 1943, “The greatest contribution you make isn’t in the money you give to charities. It isn’t in the nonprofit foundations you establish. And it isn’t in the work you do as a volunteer. Your greatest contribution to something greater, to the lives of others, comes in what you do from nine to five.”
ON THE FLY – Milton J. Brounshidle Post 205, American Legion, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda, hosts a drive-through American flag sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The flags, which cost $25, are 3-by-5 foot double-stitched nylon. Old flags will be accepted for proper retirement.
TIME TO EAT – Trinity Episcopal Church, 5448 Broadway, Lancaster, will host a Carubba’s chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $12. Proceeds benefit the church and the Depew-Lancaster Boys and Girls Club. For advance tickets, call Craig Kornacki at 604-5814.
HAND CRAFTED – Dozens of juried artisans will be featured as the Roycrofters-At-Large Association holds its 45th annual Roycroft Summer Arts and Crafts Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Classic Rink, 41 Riley St., East Aurora. Admission is $5. Children 16 and under free.
HELP THE HUNGRY – Matthew Glab Post 1477, American Legion, is holding a food collection to benefit FeedMoreWNY. For the next several weeks, non-perishable food items may be dropped off inside the post at 1965 Abbott Road, Lackawanna.
