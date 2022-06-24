Reporters' Notebook: June 24, 2022 – Well-defined

OLAF FUB SEZ: A bore, according to journalist and author Ambrose Bierce, born on this date in 1842, is “a person who talks when you wish him to listen.”

. . .

URGENT NEED – Branch 97 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America holds a hot dog sale and basket raffle to raise funds for medical supplies for wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3275 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. For more info, call 716-984-4886 or visit unwla.org.

. . .

GIVE AND TAKE – St. Bernadette’s Church, 5930 S. Abbott Road, Orchard Park, stages its 11th annual Junk in the Trunk Sale from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Spaces for sellers in the front parking lot are available for $15. Admission free for buyers. For info, call 716-649-3090 or email aheraty45@gmail.com.

. . .

FILL THE GRILL – Kenmore United Church of Christ hosts a meat raffle Saturday in Knights of Columbus Madonna Hall, 755 Erie Ave., North Tonawanda. Doors open at 6 p.m. First spin at 7. Tickets $10, including beer, wine and pop. For more info, call 716-875-1725 or email KenmoreUCC@gmail.com.

. . .

TIME TO EAT – St. John’s Episcopal Church, Main and Chestnut streets, Youngstown, holds its first Strawberry Fest since the pandemic started from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. In addition to homemade strawberry shortcake, the Youngstown Lions Club will be grilling, the Nickel City Blues Band plays at 2 p.m. and, for kids, Donuts D. Clown performs from noon to 3.

Faith 722 Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, offers a Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sweet Home Masonic Hall, 641 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Dinners are $15, takeout only.

. . .

RINGING TRIBUTE – Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville, honors its carillonneur of more than 40 years, Gloria Werblow, who died June 5, with a memorial carillon concert at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Lourdes Iglesias, Meg Klamp, Michael Faust, Marcia A. Giambrone, Christine Farrow, Margaret Stevenson, Marilyn Toohey, Marc McCabe, Rob Hassett, Deanna Sciole, Gabriel Ferratella, Eleanor Kraft, Carol Ottaway, Michael John Kelleher, Ashley Egan, Kerri Yerdon, Tyler Ricey and Sam Prinzi.

AND SATURDAY – Joe Pietrocarlo, Sheila A. DiTullio, Autumn Lewandowski, Duane Diggs, Stephen Muscarella, Christine Mathieu, Davis Heussler, Lisa Bloch Rodwin, Barbara A. Thomas, Juli Drake, Declan Prynn, Janet Gorfien, Susan Alice Galvin, Keelen Safe, Dorie Kaminski, Dick Gaughan, Eddie Kuczmarski, Brian Buchholz, Matthew Ginal and Howie Widman.

AND SUNDAY – David Day, Ted May, Monica Neuwirt, Mary Ann Colarusso, Nina Barone, Louanne Schweitzer, Charlie Rusek, Sister Mary Therese Chmura, Linda Goodine, Eric Lee, John T. Riga, Dave Muskop Jr., Valarie LaVenture, Jeremy Drumm, Patty Wolfsohn, Don Honan, Peggy Parlato, Leslie Morlock and Bruce Lafferty.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

