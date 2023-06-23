OLAF FUB SEZ: A definition from humorist Irvin S. Cobb, born on this date in 1876: “Middle age: when you begin to exchange your emotions for symptoms.”

OUT AND ABOUT – Big Bounce America brings the world’s biggest bounce house, 16,000 square feet, to Eastern Hills Mall on Transit Road in Clarence Friday and Saturday and again next weekend. Tickets are $22 to $41 for three hours.

The Walden Park Tenant Council holds a sidewalk yard sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on Bakos Boulevard off Walden Avenue. Rain date is July 8.

Caeli McDonald Quiler, pen name Caeli Ennis, a 2012 Nardin Academy graduate, returns from England to sign copies of the two books in her Jalopy Chronicles science fiction series from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road.

Buy one adult ticket and a child 12 and under gets in free Saturday as the Aquarium of Niagara, 701 Whirlpool St., Niagara Falls, celebrates its four rescued harbor seals. At noon Cornerstone Community Federal Credit Union will present a $30,000 check for the harbor seal exhibit. For more info, visit aquariumofniagara.org.

White Whiskers senior dog rescue holds a dog fashion show from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino Event Center in Niagara Falls. Emcee is Laura Daniels from WHTT-FM. Tickets $20. For more info, visit whitewhiskerswny.org.

DESSERT FIRST – Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 345 Main St, East Aurora, holds a Strawberry Festival from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with local strawberries and homemade biscuits.

St. John’s Episcopal Church, Main and Chestnut streets, Youngstown, holds its annual Strawberry Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with berries, shortcake, grilled foods, Donuts D. Clown and, at 2 p.m., the Nickel City Blues Band.

Faith Chapter 722, Order of the Eastern Star, hosts a takeout Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Sweet Home Masonic Hall, 641 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Dinners $15.

BW’s chicken and rib dinners are featured from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Summerfest at St. Aloysius Church, 157 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga. Also a garage sale, baked goods sale, raffles and prizes.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Billy Hill, Larry Playfair, Steve Watson, Adam Yellen, Barry Lillis, Rodney Chamberlain, Sandi England, Sharon Ruth Schwedt, Laurie Wolffe, Enora Nivin, Patricia A. Schmidt, Beverly Ann Ballantyne, David Lalomia Sr., Audrey Grochocki, Lisa Thompson, Eleanor Pastwik, John Schumacher, Mark Cichon Jr., Jennifer Pirritano, Matthew P. Hall, April West and Leatha Jimerson.

AND SATURDAY – Marc McCabe, Lourdes Iglesias, Meg Klamp, Michael Faust, Marcia A. Giambrone, Christine Farrow, Rob Hassett, Deanna Sciole, Susan Koenig, Carol Ottaway, Gabriel Ferratella, Marilyn Toohey, Michael Kelleher, Kerri Yerdon, Tyler Ricey and Sam Prinzi.

AND SUNDAY – Joe Pietrocarlo, Sheila A. DiTullio, Autumn Lewandowski, Duane Diggs, Stephen Muscarella, Christine Mathieu, Davis Heussler, Lisa Bloch Rodwin, Declan Prynn, Janet Gorfien, Mark Nowicki, Susan Alice Galvin, Dorie Kaminski, Kellen Safe, Juli Drake, Aileen Vivian Quinn, Peggy Hanley Gloss, Denise Zogaria, Carmela “Dolly” Botticello, Eddie Kuczmarski and Brian Buchholz.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.