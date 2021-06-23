Reporters' Notebook: June 23, 2021 – Powering up

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, born Cynthia Ann Smith on this date in 1957, “The only power you have is the word no.”

. . .

MARKET EXTRAS – Free yoga classes for all ages will be offered at 6 p.m. Thursdays, beginning this week, at the West Seneca Farmers’ Market next to West Seneca Town Hall at Union Road and Main Street. Leading classes will be Valerie Halady, fitness instructor for the West Seneca Senior Center. The market is open from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through August.

Also on hand will be West Seneca Bikes, taking sign-ups for the weekly Thursday evening group bicycle rides from the Farmers’ Market that will begin July 1. For more info, visit the West Seneca Bikes page on Facebook.

. . .

DINNER TIME – A drive-through BW’s barbecue to benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Holy Mother of the Rosary Church, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster. Chicken dinners are $11, ribs are $14. To pre-order, call 652-5485.