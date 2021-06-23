Reporters' Notebook: June 23, 2021 – Powering up

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, born Cynthia Ann Smith on this date in 1957, “The only power you have is the word no.”
. . .
MARKET EXTRAS – Free yoga classes for all ages will be offered at 6 p.m. Thursdays, beginning this week, at the West Seneca Farmers’ Market next to West Seneca Town Hall at Union Road and Main Street. Leading classes will be Valerie Halady, fitness instructor for the West Seneca Senior Center. The market is open from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through August.
Also on hand will be West Seneca Bikes, taking sign-ups for the weekly Thursday evening group bicycle rides from the Farmers’ Market that will begin July 1. For more info, visit the West Seneca Bikes page on Facebook.
. . .
DINNER TIME – A drive-through BW’s barbecue to benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Holy Mother of the Rosary Church, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster. Chicken dinners are $11, ribs are $14. To pre-order, call 652-5485.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca, will serve its monthly free community dinner as a drive-through event from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. This month’s menu is barbecued chicken, potatoes, apple sauce and dessert.
. . .
PLUG IN – Find out more about harnessing the power of the sun for home and business in “Studying Solar Power,” a free workshop on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County. For more info and links, visit facebook.com/PUSHGreenWNY or call 652-5400.
. . .
STEPPING OUT – Family and friends of fitness promoter Phil Haberstro, executive director of the Wellness Center of Greater Buffalo, who died last November, will sponsor a Spirit of Phil Haberstro Memorial Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday starting at his alma mater, Cardinial O’Hara High School, 39 O’Hara Road, Town of Tonawanda. Donation is $30. To sign up, visit cardinalohara.com/event-registration.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Sharon Ruth Schwedt, Eleanor Pastwik, Lillian Ungerleider, Larry Playfair, Steve Watson, Adam Yellen, Barry Lillis, Rodney Chamberlain, Sandi England, Emma Eilish McGrath, Mark Crehan Jr., John Schumacher, Laurie Wolffe, Enora Ninin, Lisa Thompson, Billy Hill, Morgan Campany, April West, Audrey Grochocki, Matthew Hall, Aubrie LeBaron, Neil Lange, Jim Lichon and Mike Golden.
AND THURSDAY – Ed Zimmerman, Cindy Ignaszak Riel, Lourdes Iglesias, Meg Klamp, Michael Faust, Marcia A. Giambrone, Christine Farrow, Marilyn Toohey, Margaret Stevenson, Marc McCabe, Deanna Sciole, Peg McCarthy, Kyle Pawlowski, Eleanor Kraft, Carol Ottaway, Gabriel Ferratella, Kerrie Yerdon, Tyler Ricey, Ashley Egan, Michael Kelleher, Rob Hassett, Sam Prinzi, Mateo Diaz and Jim Koch.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.