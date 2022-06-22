Reporters' Notebook: June 22, 2022 – Dressing up

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from fashion designer Bill Blass, born on this date in 1922: “When in doubt, wear red.”

STOCK UP – Thousands of books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles are offered as the Friends of the Aurora Town Public Library hold their annual used book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the First Presbyterian Church, 9 Paine St., East Aurora. Members pre-sale from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with memberships available at the door. Everything half price Saturday. For more info, call 716-652-4440.

TRUE LIFE TALE – Actor, casting director and Buffalo native Frank Rossi will introduce his new book, “Victims of Circumstance,” Saturday in the North Park Theatre, 1428 Hertel Ave. It’s the story of Nick Harris and his father, convicted killer Richard Matt.

The program begins at 11:30 a.m. with news highlights of Matt’s arrest and the manhunt following his escape from prison in 2015. That’s followed by a reading from the book, a question session and book signing with Rossi and Harris’ mother, Vee Harris. Admission is free.

ANIMAL MAGIC – Kiss a Cow Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Asha’s Farm Sanctuary, 2969 Coomer Road, Newfane, gives visitors a chance to talk to turkeys, rub a pig’s belly and get to know a variety of rescued farm animals. There also will be food, live country music, line dancing and children’s activities. Tickets are $10, $5 seniors and kids 12 and under. For more info, visit ashasfarmsanctuary.org.

WINNERS WANTED – Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, holds a basket raffle this weekend in the Parish Center with special Super Premium items. Gift basket tickets $5 a sheet, Super Premiums $10 a sheet. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. Winners need not be present at the drawing at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

READY TO EAT – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, holds a drive-thru chicken barbecue beginning at 4 p.m. today. Dinners are $13.

St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St., West Seneca, hosts a BW’s ribs barbecue from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Dinners are $12, drive-thru only.

Sahlen’s hot dogs, baked beans and dessert are on the menu as St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St. at Union Road, West Seneca, holds its free monthly community dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. Donations welcome.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

