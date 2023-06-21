OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, born on this date in 1905, “Only the guy who isn’t rowing has time to rock the boat.”

. . .

FOR FREE – The band Wild offers classic party rock from 6:30 to 10 p.m. tonight at Buffalo River Fest Park, 249 Ohio St.

Nineties by Nature, a ‘90s tribute band with members of Nerds Gone Wild, plays the Pier Summer Concert Series Thursday at the Dunkirk Pier. Opening at 5:25 p.m. is the band UltraViolet.

. . .

GONE SHOPPING – Erica Joan Wanecski talks about the history, evolution and future of Western New York shopping malls in the next edition of Java with Joe E. at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Admission is free. Coffee and doughnuts provided. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

The 47th annual Roycroft Artisan Summer Arts and Crafts Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Classic Rink, 41 Riley St., East Aurora. $5 admission. Children free. For more info, visit the Roycrofters-At-Large Association page on Facebook.

The Eid Bazaar, with a variety of Pakistani, Indian and Middle Eastern clothes, cuisine and music, will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Ralph Wilson Community Center, 530 66th St., Niagara Falls. $1 admission.

. . .

HUNGRY? – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group hosts a takeout BW’s chicken barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at its main shelter, 3741 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. Tickets $16, $15 advance at tenlivesclub.com. Purchase of a meal gives early bird entry to the garage sale there before it opens Friday.

St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3953 Seneca St., West Seneca, holds a drive-thru BW’s ribs barbecue from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Dinners are $13, cash only.

. . .

TRADITIONAL TALES – Nusantara Arts will present Shadow Puppets of Java in performances at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday telling two different stories in the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum. Admission is free. For more info, visit buffaloakg.org/events.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Pat Riley, Diane Gall-Meldrum, Dr. Greg Hudecki, Carima El-Behairy, Sam Magavern, Mary Schmidt, Mary DiVita, Jeremy Drumm, Armand DeLucia, Steven Corona, Debra Pfiel, Brad LaGrow, Larry Czuprynski, Chris Haun, Wendy Toohey, Vivian Toohey, Carol Fest, Frank Carroll, Brigid O’Malley, Mike Cavenaugh, Danny Mangan and Jill Sliz.

AND THURSDAY – Gerry Dickey III, Anne Meinzer Kuczkowski. Tracy Quinn, Timothy Quinn, Gabriella Schiano, Nathan Gies, Eric Wesolek, Alexis Patterson, Luci Buczak, Allison Mueller, Chi Chi Hoelscher, David Hahn, Laura Haggerty, Brianna R. Hoehn and Mark A. Rossi.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.