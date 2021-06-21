Reporters' Notebook: June 21, 2021 – All's Well That Ends Well

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French existentialist philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, born on this date in 1905, “In love, one and one are one.”

HAPPY RETURNS – It began in June 1981 with students hurling rocks and bottles at police officers who came to break up an unofficial party held by graduating seniors from the North Tonawanda High School.

The next June, a 40-year tradition began, with North Tonawanda Police and local businesses sponsoring the senior class party. The annual hot dog roast honoring seniors will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. today at Gratwick Fire Company, 110 Ward Road.

“It began in a very ugly way when we were sent over there to break up the students’ party,” said retired North Tonawanda Police Capt. Gabe DiBernardo. “The next year, we offered to sponsor it and we’ve done so ever since. The only year we missed was last year, with the pandemic.”

