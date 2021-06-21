Reporters' Notebook: June 21, 2021 – All's Well That Ends Well

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French existentialist philosopher Jean-Paul Sartre, born on this date in 1905, “In love, one and one are one.”
. . .
HAPPY RETURNS – It began in June 1981 with students hurling rocks and bottles at police officers who came to break up an unofficial party held by graduating seniors from the North Tonawanda High School.
The next June, a 40-year tradition began, with North Tonawanda Police and local businesses sponsoring the senior class party. The annual hot dog roast honoring seniors will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. today at Gratwick Fire Company, 110 Ward Road.
“It began in a very ugly way when we were sent over there to break up the students’ party,” said retired North Tonawanda Police Capt. Gabe DiBernardo. “The next year, we offered to sponsor it and we’ve done so ever since. The only year we missed was last year, with the pandemic.”
. . .
HIDDEN HISTORY – Lynne Bader, executive producer at WNED-TV, is guest speaker in the weekly free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. Her topic: “Discovering New York Suffrage Stories.” To link to it, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
. . .
TELLING TALES – EPIC – Every Person Influences Children revives its annual Storytime at Canalside for youngsters at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The program is free and participating families will receive EPIC blankets and literacy packs, but registration is required. Email tabacchia@epicforchildren.org.
. . .
REUNION TIME – A phone number was wrong in Friday’s notice for the reunion for all students who attended Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Buffalo. The right numbers are 585-398-8411 for Catherine Kurzdorfer and 400-7977 for Helen Brown Kurzdorfer. The reunion will be held July 11 at Beaver Island State Park.
The Class of 1971 from Bishop Timon High School will begin a weekend-long celebration of its 50th reunion with a buffet dinner Sept. 24 at The Lodge at Woodlawn Beach. For details, call Bill Quinn at 713-1008, Brian Cavanaugh at 796-4108 or Vinny Grizanti at 868-1153.
A reunion for alumni of Buffalo’s former Bishop Quigley High School will be held at noon Sept. 25 at Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant in Blasdell. For more info, call 822-4122.
...
