Reporters' Notebook: June 20, 2022 – Finding the peak

OLAF FUB SEZ: A summer sentiment from Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, born on this date in 1942, “Catch a wave and you’re sitting on top of the world.”

CHEERING HER ON – Competing in four events this week in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Georgia is Alexis Nikiel of Varysburg. A seventh-grader at Attica Middle School, she’s New York State junior high champion in barrel racing and pole bending.

DINNER TIME – The grill is fired up from 5 to 7 p.m. today at South Buffalo American Legion Post, 136 Cazenovia St., weather permitting, with burgers, hot dogs, Italian sausage and chicken. For info, call 716-826-9557.

MUSIC OUTDOORS – Brian Dunne kicks off this summer’s Bidwell Parkway Concert Series from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday. Come Wednesday, it’s classic rock with Crash Cadillac from 6:30 to 10 p.m. in Buffalo River Fest Park, 249 Ohio St.

CHURCH NOTE – Those who lost their lives at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue and Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, will be remembered at the Summer Solstice Taizé Prayer Service at 9 p.m. Tuesday in Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. It's the last program in the ongoing Church on Fire series.

TALKING POINTS – Lynne Bader, executive producer for Buffalo Toronto Public Media, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84852360510.

Veteran railroad man Devan Lawton talks about the tiny Tonawanda Island Railroad Line at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore History Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. For more info, call 716-471-3772 or email info@kentonhistory.org.

Linda Blythe discusses late-blooming perennials when the Hamburg House and Garden Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Hamburg Community Center, 107 Prospect St. All are welcome. For more info, call Sue Van Tine at 716-649-1947.

HAPPY RETURNS – Bingo is back on Wednesday nights at the Lancaster Elks Lodge, 33 Legion Parkway. Doors open at 5:30, games at 7. For more info, call 716-685-1478.

WELCOME MAT – Independent Living of the Genesee Region will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in its new Albion office in the Arnold Gregory Community Center, 243 S. Main St. It will offer services from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Etta Mae Fuller, Donna Garrett, Marti Gorman, Erin Cole, Kevin Richert, Barbara Marchelos, Rev. James Giles, Kathy Borcik, Ed Rathke, Angel “Dolly” Barker, Diane Savatteri, Becky Palone, Emma Mahoney, Aaron Feeney, Robert Lawson, Kathy Pusch, Erin Joyce, Nora Hooley, Emily Muscarella, Ryan Burdick, Sandy Rishel, Curt Colwell, Charlotte Waters and David Senker.

AND TUESDAY – Pat Riley, Diane Gall-Meldrum, Dr. Greg Hudecki, Carima El-Behairy, Sam Magavern, Brigid O’Malley, Wendy Toohey, Vivian Toohey, Jeremy Drumm, Armand DeLucia, Kristen Bettini, Mary Schmidt, Kelly Krug, Rich Taczkowski, Jane Mozer, Debra Pfiel, Brad LaGrow, Ellie Panepinto, Larry Czuprynski, Jill Slisz, Danny Mangan, Timothy Diggins, Mike Cavanaugh and Mindy Davey.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

Today’s online edition of Reporters’ Notebook contains items that appear in shorter form in the print edition, due to space limitations.

