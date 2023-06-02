OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British author Thomas Hardy, born on this date in 1840, “Time changes everything except something within us which is always surprised by change.”

. . .

CELEBRATE – Today is National Doughnut Day. Dunkin’ locations are offering a free classic doughnut with any purchase of a beverage.

. . .

CLEAN-UP TIME – Chautauqua County residents can dispose of hazardous household waste such as herbicides, pesticides, paint, fluorescent light tubes and flammable liquids from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 19 W. Lucas Ave., Dunkirk. To drop off items, they must be listed on a registration form available at the site or online at chqgov.com/landfill/landfill.

. . .

TAILS WAGGING – Hundreds of dogs and owners will compete when the Conewango Valley Kennel Club hosts its annual All-Breed Dog Show from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk. Admission is free.

. . .

FLOWER POWER – South Towns Gardeners hold a plant sale and basket raffle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca. For info, call 716-668-0209.

. . .

CHURCH NOTE – Bishop Michael Fisher offers a Mass at noon Sunday in St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church, Fillmore Avenue and Peckham Street, for the 150th anniversary of the Mother Church of Western New York Polonia. All are welcome.

. . .

PEN IN HAND – Newly published author Joyce Haskell will sign copies of her book, “The Tiny Tin Box,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Williamsville Depot, 86 S. Long St.

. . .

DRUMSTICK BEAT – Frank L. Gierlach Post 1320, American Legion, 50 Gates St., Sloan, hosts a Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Dinners $15, $14 advance. For tickets, text 716-698-5713.

. . .

*** OLAF ONLINE EXTRA ***

*** LUNCHEON DATE – The Alumni Association of Mount St. Joseph Academy is holding its annual luncheon to benefit the Sisters of St. Joseph of Clarence at 11 a.m. Saturday in Salvatore's Italian Restaurant, 6461 Transit Road, Depew. All Mount St. Joseph graduates are invited. Tickets are $38 and are available by calling Marilyn Peterson at 716-759-6454, ext. 200.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – John Bycina Sr., Bill Finkelstein, Paul Ehret, Brendon Webster, Ginny Williams, Krista Seddon, Sarah Haykel, Shami Abraham, Patti Lattimore, Mike Buczkowski, Sean P. Quinn, Terry Burke, Dave Nicholoff, Rev. Lukasz Kopala, Andrzej Kubiak, Ann Marie Stanton, David Smolen, Michael Falk, Betsey M. Ball, Carole Jean Koehler, Mark Gipp, Lori Rishel and Judy Cunningham.

AND SATURDAY – Dan Sack, Stephen Banko IV, Jimmy Pacciotti, Jack Lickfeld, Joanne Diabo, Peter Klay, Patti Mooney, Tyler Graham, Richard Walton, Ava Murphy, Bill Daniels, Raymond J. Simon, Amalia Castelli, Alan Forcucci, Jim Henry, Megan Mueller, Bill Whited, Lois Brown, Christopher Burdick, Abagail Eickhoff, Tim Kurnik, Jessalyn Diel, Danielle Fitzpatrick, Dennis Nawrocki and Nancy M. Galley.

AND SUNDAY – Vince Baish, Charles Haupt, Cliff Stoll, Michelle Urbanczyk, Terry Hamovitch, Brian Dold, Mairen Roth, Laurie Hebeler, Molly Platt, Clara Ulrich, Claudia Kurtzworth, Bonnie Hupkowicz, Sharon Kulhanek, Ashley Nicole Woroniecki, Lindsay Guzzetta, Joyce Gugino, Matt Glasner and Jason Runge.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.