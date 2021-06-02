Reporters' Notebook: June 2, 2021 – The more things change

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British author Thomas Hardy, born on this date in 1840, “Time changes everything except something within us which is always surprised by change.”
. . .
STILL SLEUTHING – Novelist Lissa Marie Redmond, a retired Buffalo police detective, will celebrate the release of “The Parting Glass,” the fifth installment in her Cold Case Investigation Series, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Dog Ears Bookstore and Cafe, 688 Abbott Road. Refreshments provided. For more info, call 823-2665 or visit dogearsbookstore.org.
. . .
BARGAIN HUNT – Furniture will be among the items offered as Cleveland Hill United Methodist Church, 546 Eggert Road, Cheektowaga, holds an outdoor flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A hot dog lunch will be available, along with homemade pastelillos. Rain dates are June 11 and 12.
. . .
HONORING VETS – A dedication ceremony for the DeGlopper Memorial, which honors all Grand Island residents who have served in the military, will be held from 9:45 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 2333 Grand Island Blvd. at Baseline Road, Grand Island. The program includes music, dignitaries and military displays.
. . .
TAKE YOUR TIME – You can join Independent Living of Niagara County’s second annual All-Inclusive Virtual Walk Run and Roll 5K and 10K Race whenever you want this week through next Sunday. And you don’t even have to finish the whole distance in one day.
Fee to enter is $30, which includes an event T-shirt, which can mailed or picked up at the ILNC office, 746 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. Register before midnight next Monday at runsignup.com/ILNCWalkRunRoll.
. . .
BROUGHT TO LIFE – The stories of pioneers who shaped the development of Western New York will be told next Sunday afternoon on a 90-minute walking tour indoors and out at the Hull Family Home and Farmstead, 5976 Genesee St., Lancaster. Tours start every 30 minutes beginning at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 and must be pre-paid. For tickets and info, call 579-2666.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – John Bycina Sr., Sean Quinn, Michael Lagace, Andrzej Kubiak, Bill Finkelstein, Paul Ehret, Brendon Webster, Ginny Williams, Krista Seddon, Sarah Haykel, AnnMarie Stanton, Dominique Feather Morrow, Mike Buczkowski, Patti Lattimore, Jordon Ciotuszynski, Arlene Weis, Paul Simini, Rev. Lukasz Kopala, Arline Weiss, Mark Gipp, Lori Rishel and Paige Kozlowski.
AND THURSDAY – Dan Sack, Dennis Nawrocki, Stephen Banko IV, Margaret Koeppel, Jimmy Pacciotti, Theresa McCarthy, Alan Forcucci, Danielle Lysenko, Patti Mooney, Joanne Diabo, Peter Klay, Tyler Graham, Tim Kurnik, Samuel Gwitt, Jessalyn Diel, Bernie Wdzieczny, Amalia Castelli, Jack Lickfeld, Santiago Diaz, Raymond J. Simon, Jim Henry, Megan Mueller, Bill Whited, Louis Brown, Christopher Burdick, Abagail Eickhoff, Maria Taft and Elise Donlon.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.