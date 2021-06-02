Reporters' Notebook: June 2, 2021 – The more things change

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British author Thomas Hardy, born on this date in 1840, “Time changes everything except something within us which is always surprised by change.”

. . .

STILL SLEUTHING – Novelist Lissa Marie Redmond, a retired Buffalo police detective, will celebrate the release of “The Parting Glass,” the fifth installment in her Cold Case Investigation Series, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Dog Ears Bookstore and Cafe, 688 Abbott Road. Refreshments provided. For more info, call 823-2665 or visit dogearsbookstore.org.

. . .

BARGAIN HUNT – Furniture will be among the items offered as Cleveland Hill United Methodist Church, 546 Eggert Road, Cheektowaga, holds an outdoor flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A hot dog lunch will be available, along with homemade pastelillos. Rain dates are June 11 and 12.

. . .