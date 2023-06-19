OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French philosopher Blaise Pascal, born on this date in 1623: “Since we cannot know all that there is to be known about anything, we ought to know a little about everything.”

. . .

TIME TO CHILL – High school graduates in the Buffalo area can get a free iced coffee or frozen drink, any size, on Tuesday if they drop by a participating McDonald’s restaurant wearing their cap or gown.

. . .

HEADS AND TAILS – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group celebrates its sixth anniversary at the Eastern Hills Mall in Clarence by offering a $25 discount on adoption fees for cats and kittens there. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Saturday, except Wednesday. For more info, call 716-646-5577, ext. 6, or visit tenlivesclub.com.

. . .

TALKING POINTS – Gardening expert David Clark speaks on “Native Plants in the Landscape” at a meeting of the Smallwood Garden Club at 7 p.m. today in Faith United Church of Christ, 1300 Maple Road, Amherst. Guests welcome.

The free online IMAGINE lecture series finishes its spring season at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with Will Kawalec, education director at Explore & More Children’s Museum. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/89868115644.

Explore Buffalo master docent Deb Hall Stonish, whose ancestors came from the Alsace region, gives a presentation on German immigration into Western New York in the 19th century at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Admission is free.

Officer Michael Rybak and Detective Anthony Ferrucci from the West Seneca Police Department talk about how to react in an active shooter situation at 7 p.m. Wednesday in St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca. Free admission. For more info, call 716-674-1233 or visit st-petersucc.org.

. . .

REUNION ALERT – The Class of 1973 from Lackawanna High School is holding its 50th reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. July 29 in the lodge banquet facility at the Woodlawn Beach Complex, operated by Ilio DiPaolo’s Restaurant. Cost is $70, including buffet dinner, live music featuring classmate Tom DiVito and five hours of top shelf bar. Mail checks and reservations to Tom Radich, 5059 Woodway Court, Hamburg, NY 14075.

. . .

