Reporters' Notebook: June 18, 2021 – All natural

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer, songwriter and former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, born on this date in 1942, “I used to think anyone doing anything weird was weird. Now I know that it is the people that call others weird that are weird.”

NATURAL BEAUTIES – The Western New York Iris Society has issued an open garden invitation to visit Joanne Bassett’s Gardens, 11837 Parker Road, Marilla, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Saturday. Hundreds of irises will be on display and information of how to plant and care for them will be available.

Gardens also are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the Lewiston GardenFest. The festival also includes more than 70 vendors along Center Street with flowers, plants and garden handcrafts. Free garden tips and soil sample analysis will be offered in Hennepin Park. For more info, visit lewistongardenfest.com.

