Reporters' Notebook: June 18, 2021 – All natural

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to singer, songwriter and former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney, born on this date in 1942, “I used to think anyone doing anything weird was weird. Now I know that it is the people that call others weird that are weird.”
. . .
NATURAL BEAUTIES – The Western New York Iris Society has issued an open garden invitation to visit Joanne Bassett’s Gardens, 11837 Parker Road, Marilla, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Saturday. Hundreds of irises will be on display and information of how to plant and care for them will be available.
Gardens also are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the Lewiston GardenFest. The festival also includes more than 70 vendors along Center Street with flowers, plants and garden handcrafts. Free garden tips and soil sample analysis will be offered in Hennepin Park. For more info, visit lewistongardenfest.com.
. . .
STOP AND SHOP – St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, will hold an outdoor summer craft and vendor bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more info, call 674-1233 or visit st-petersucc.org.
. . .
HALLOWED GROUND – Concordia Cemetery, 438 Walden Ave., will trace its evolution in a program, “From Farmland to Funerals,” at 10 a.m. Saturday in conjunction with the Erie County Bicentennial celebration that will dedicate the cemetery’s new historic marker.
. . .
HUNGRY? – The Boston Lions Club will host its annual Fathers Day chicken barbecue from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Three Girls Cafe, 8373 Boston State Road, Boston. Dinners are $13, $11 advance, drive-through only. For tickets, call 648-5908 or 533-7069.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Judy Alessi, Francine DelMonte, Elizabeth Carey, Sarah Cotter, Rich Binner, Caroline Stelmach, Cindy Matchulat, Rev. Gary Burdick, Cheryl Ann Toepfer, Judy Alessi, Cassandra Seifert, Heather Lee Hauser-Brown, Beverlee Hill, Robert J. McCarthy and Linda Burgasser.
AND SATURDAY – Pete Otero, Denise Merrell, Betty Pugh, Mary Pasciak, Sid Panfil, Joseph Ruffolo, Amber Small, Allecia Kwiatek, Kevin McClure, James Emmanuel, James Jones, Molly Sievenpiper, Tom Buczkowski, Patty Rizzo, Ron Minor, David Pietraszewski, Kyle Mastalinski, Ryan Bratek, Stephanie Cook, Evan Phillips, Janet Wallace, Jillian Warnes, Marc Beacham, MaryElizabeth Jurca, Joseph Panepinto, Ruth Marcy Quagliana and Glenn Morlock.
AND SUNDAY – Donna Garrett, Marti Gorman, Erin Cole, Kevin Richert, Barbara Marchelos, Rev. James Giles, Kathy Borcik, Kurt Colwell, Angel Dolly Barker, Arlene Neely, Emma Mahoney, Ruth Chadwick, Karen Metz, Bob Lawson, Aaron Feeney, Taylor DiPirro, Peter Sloane, Marcia Reinard, Nora Hooley, Erin Joyce, Becky Palone, Ethan Scaglione, Ryan Burdick, Sandy Rishel, Charlotte Waters, Emily Muscarella, David Senker, Kathy Pusch and Zack Steiger.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.