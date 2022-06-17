Reporters' Notebook: June 17, 2022 – Pop a top

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Australian novelist Henry Lawson, born on this date in 1867, “Beer makes you feel the way you ought to feel without beer.”

. . .

BEGINNINGS – New Jersey-based author Alliah L. Agostini, whose grandfather Judson Price was a co-founder of Buffalo’s Juneteenth Festival in 1976, will discuss and sign copies of her recently released children’s picture book, “The Juneteenth Story,” from 5 to 8 p.m. today in the Merriweather Branch Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave.

. . .

SWEET DEALS – The Amherst Presbyterian Church, 151 S. Youngs Road, Amherst, holds its annual rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

New Hope and Covenant United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, hosts a strawberry festival and vendor fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For info, call 716-573-1131.

. . .

DRUMSTICK BEAT – The Hamburg American Legion Post, 2 Memorial Drive off Evans Street, Hamburg, offers a Weidner’s chicken barbecue from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $14. For tickets, call Jim Koester at 716-570-1349.

The Boston Lions Club holds its annual Father’s Day chicken barbecue from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Three Girls Cafe, 8373 Boston State Road, Boston. Dinners are $15, drive-thru only.

. . .

CHURCH NOTES – A Musical Feast’s “Dance of the Spirit” program of jazz and jazz-inspired music will provide a celebration of life and hope in memory of the victims of the Tops Market shooting at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave.

Corpus Christi Church and St. Stanislaus Church join for a Corpus Christi (Body of Christ) procession at 1 p.m. Sunday from St. Stanislaus, Fillmore Avenue and Peckham Street, to four decorated altars and Corpus Christi, 199 Clark St., for benediction and a reception. All are welcome.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Mallory McMahon, Christine Ann Woroniecki, Mary Lou Rath, Edith Moran, Tina Powell, Adam Powell, Phyllis Gentner, Patti Warnes, Tori Beisiegel, John Dietrich, Dino Burkhardt, Bill Lehr, Ashley Botzko, Ashley Victori, Bob Aquila, Bob Gugino, Sophia Vidinovski, Shelly Guzzetta, Lois Thurnherr, Joshua Meyers, Linda Liszewski, John F. Baker, Debbie McGuire, Tom Partridge and Troy Osswald.

AND SATURDAY – Bob McCarthy, Francine DelMonte, Elizabeth Carey, Sarah Cotter, Ron Heiss, Judy Alessi, Cindy Matchulat, Rich Binner, Cheryl L. Metzger, Cassandra Seifert, Rev. Gary Burdick, Cheryl Ann Toepfer, Carol McCue and Bonnie Matter.

AND SUNDAY – Mary Pasciak, Sid Panfil, Joseph Ruffolo, Amber Small, James Emmanuel, James Jones, Molly Sievenpiper, Betty Pugh, Denise Merrell, Allecia Kwiatek, Tom Buczkowski, Jack Reaser, Judy Lew, Marcus Beacham, Ryan Bratek, Stephanie Cook, Evan Phillips, Janet Wallace, Jillian Warnes, Joseph Panepinto and Glenn Morlock.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

