OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author Joyce Carol Oates, born in Lockport on this date in 1938: “I never change, I simply become more myself.”

. . .

READY TO GROW – The Cheektowaga Garden Club holds its annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Stiglmeier Park, 810 Losson Road, Cheektowaga.

. . .

SAFETY FIRST – The City of Tonawanda Police Department offers a child car seat check from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the front parking lot at police headquarters, 200 Niagara St.

. . .

OUT AND ABOUT – North Tonawanda’s Oliver Street Merchants Association is sponsoring a Pride Fest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Heritage Park, 166 Oliver St., with crafters, artisans, food vendors and live entertainment.

. . .

TUNED UP – The folk-rock group Bitter Nasties plays the Casual Concert Series at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. Free-will donations.

Former Paul Winter Consort guitarist Jim Scott performs “Year to Save the Earth,” a free multimedia concert, at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Amherst, 6320 Main St.

Handel’s most popular work during his lifetime, “Acis and Galatea,” is revived by the Buffalo Chamber Players at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Asbury Hall, 341 Delaware Ave. Featured are sopranos Colleen Marcello and Tiffany Du Mouchelle, tenors Jeffrey Thompson and Robert Gerst, and bass Peter Schoellkopff. $25, $5 students. For more info, visit buffalochamberplayers.org.

. . .

PRICE IS RIGHT – Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA hosts a free Touch-a-Truck event from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in its front parking lot off Military Road, with an interactive chalk mural with artist Ali Price, music and giveaways. For more info, visit FashionOutletsNiagara.com.

Dads get in free Sunday for Father’s Day at Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford. The day includes a baseball doubleheader played without gloves by 1868 rules. For more info, visit gcv.org.

Admission is free for everyone on the Juneteenth holiday Monday at the Buffalo Museum of Science. It’s also Community Health Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by Independent Health, with wellness information, giveaways and family-friendly activities. For more info, visit sciencebuff.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jim Heaney, Howard Lippes, Tovie Asarese, Jeff Lang, Scott Sackett, Sister Mary Ruth Warejko, Sister Mary Francesca Buczkowski, Evelyn Burnett, Adie Reaser, Marsha Merkel, Mark Kreib, Charles Recktenwalt, Sullivan “Sully” Young, Rita Marcy Daberkow, Pam Marcin and Monica Boutin.

AND SATURDAY – Mallory McMahon, Mary Lou Rath, Edith Moran, Christine Mann, Tori Beiseigel, John Dietrich, Bill Lehr, Phyllis Gentner, Christina Anna Woroniecki, Dino Burkhardt, Paige Conte, Patti Warnes, Shelly Guzzetta, Lois Thurnherr, Brad Tichenor, Gary Hahn, Bob Gugino, Debbie McGuire, Tina Powell, Adam Powell, Cindy Paciorkowski, Bob Aquila, Sophia Vidinovski, Ashley Victori and Troy Osswald.

AND SUNDAY – Bob McCarthy, Francine DelMonte, Elizabeth Carey, Sarah Cotter, Rich Binner, Cheryl L. Metzger, Gloria Swietlik-Kieffer, Judy Alessi, Cassandra Seifert, Rev. Gary Burdick, Cheryl Ann Toepfer and Nick Farner.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.