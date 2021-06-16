Reporters' Notebook: June 16, 2021 – Small talk

OLAF FUB SEZ: A recent Tweet from author Joyce Carol Oates, born in Lockport on this date in 1938: “When/if we talk to ourselves, to whom are we speaking?”

. . .

BACK TO NORMAL – The Singles Social Club will celebrate its return from the pandemic shutdown with a Welcome Back Dance from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. Music by BJ the DJ. For more info, call 550-1232 or visit the Singles Social Club page on Facebook.

Also returning from shutdown is Doc’s Archery inside the Wurlitzer Building, 908 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda. Under new ownership, it’s been renovated with an eight-lane indoor range and a new Technohunt digital shooting system. For info, call 693-2703.

. . .

TIME TO EAT – Trinity Old Lutheran Church, 3445 Sheridan Drive near Sweet Home Road, Amherst, will offer a Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Dinners are $12, drive-through only. For more info, call 836-4868.

. . .